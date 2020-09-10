Cancun's Grand Oasis Palm Reopens with Fresh Fun-Filled Features
Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ Grand Oasis Palm family resort in Cancun recently began receiving guests again after having been closed down due to COVID-19, complete with an extensive set of new health and safety protocols that meet with the high-level certifications set by Cristal International Standards.
The resort’s reopening brought with it some brand-new fun and entertainment features, some geared towards the entire family and some that are meant for adults only to enjoy.
Fresh family fun features include Pirata’s Bay, a combination beach and pool park that comes complete with a docked pirate ship to really inspire young imaginations. the park encompasses tons of options for outdoor games and activities, such as its own zip-line, camping zone, open-air movie theater, wading pool, water slides and trampoline.
There’s also a two-hour ocean cruise aboard a real-life pirate ship, available exclusively to guests of Grand Oasis Palm and certain to delight adventurers of all ages.
If that isn’t enough outdoor fun, the KiddO Zone now features the new Yucatan Jurassic River pool, which brings to life the age of the dinosaurs for the whole family to enjoy as they wind down the lazy river, which incorporates prehistoric games, fountains and kid-sized waterslides incorporated.
For even more fun indoors, the KiddO Zone also now includes The Arcade, filled with interactive video games that will put guests of all ages right in the middle of digital racing, sports or dance-offs.
Grown-ups are also sure to appreciate some adults-only additions at the newly reopened Grand Oasis Palms. At the Sensoria Chill Out & Spa, a new outdoor garden area offers private cabins for body treatments performed in seclusion beneath lush tropical foliage.
Outdoor Jacuzzis, Balinese beds, and an exclusive outdoor swimming pool lined with submerged lounge chairs will help melt your cares away and deliver you to a state of total relaxation.
Adult guests also enjoy unlimited access to Grand Oasis Palms’ adjacent adults-only sister resort, Grand Sens Cancun, where seven world-class dining options, six upscale bars, a coffee shop and beach club await at no extra charge.
Kids can hang out and make new friends at Grand Oasis Palms’ fully-supervised kids club while parents head next door to take advantage of the adults-only offerings and some well-earned time to themselves.
Offers Just for Travel Agents:
Now through September 30 (for travel during the same period) travel advisors can earn their clients some free extra nights, plus (at check-in) receive vouchers for free nights that they can use during return trips in 2021.
When booking four, five or six nights, guests can get one night of their stay free and receive a voucher for two free nights in 2021. When booking seven nights, guests will earn two nights free during their stay and receive a voucher for three free nights in 2021. This offer is available for bookings made for Oasis Palm, Grand Oasis Palm, Grand Oasis Cancun and The Pyramid at Grand Oasis.
Travel advisors can also earn bonus cash on top of their tour operator commissions. All you need to do its book through your preferred tour operator and then head to OasisConnect.net to fill out a Bonus Cash form before your client travels.
Cash bonuses can be as high as $100 and are calculated per room (minimum double occupancy).
For a limited time, Oasis Hotels & Resorts is also offering its travel advisor partners special all-inclusive rates that entitling them to a second room free with their booking so that they can bring their friends and family members along!
On an independent FAM trip, agents have the option to explore the resort on their own or can contact the resort to set up a site inspection. The travel window with this offer runs through December 19, 2021.
