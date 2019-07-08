Carte Hotel to Bring Elevated Amenities to Downtown San Diego
Carté Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton property and first-of-its-kind luxury lifestyle hotel, announced today plans to open its doors in San Diego’s sought-after and vibrant Little Italy neighborhood in July 2019.
Located steps away from the city’s best restaurants, the Embarcadero waterfront, and the downtown business district, the 16-floor, 246-guestroom LEED Silver Certified hotel will bring luxurious yet relaxing experiences, a sense of discovery and a myriad of elevated amenities and culinary offerings to the community.
Inspired by and paying homage to Little Italy’s heritage, Carté is designed for the curious traveler, offering guests a passport to local cuisine, drink, culture and experiences.
The hotel will feature spacious premium guestrooms and suites, offering the latest technologies for the discerning traveler, including fiber internet and 55-inch. 4K TV’s with smartphone streaming capabilities, in addition to refrigerators and luxury bedding.
The Curio Collection hotel will capitalize on San Diego’s growing dining scene with three food and beverage options.
The hotel’s full-service restaurant, Watercolors, will offer sustainable, local seafood and serve a sea-to-table menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The full-service wine bar and specialty spirit tasting room, Fonte di Vino, will showcase a spirit-driven tour of the region, with a menu featuring local wineries and distilleries from Southern California and Mexico.
The bar also gives a nod to its neighborhood with a variety of wines hailing from Italy. Above Ash Social will serve as the hotel’s rooftop venue overlooking the city and bay, showcasing curated cocktails, numerous fire pits, a large LED TV wall ideal for outdoor movies and a daily sunset toast.
Carté also offers over 8,500 square feet of event space, with seven on-site private event options, accommodating small to mid-size events. State-of-the-art meeting spaces come with 80” flat screen TVs, fiber internet and great ambiance, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.
Additional amenities at Carté include a heated saltwater pool, with comfortable cabana seating and unparalleled views, along with exclusive access to Fit Athletic Club, located within the hotel. The 28,000 square foot Fit Athletic Club Little Italy will offer exclusive gym access to its members and hotel guests, including access to classes, full-service locker rooms, and specialty equipment.
“We are honored and thrilled to share Carté Hotel’s special story and its connection to this incredible city,” said Henri Birmele, general manager of Carté Hotel. “In addition to creating a guest-focused, memorable experience, we’re looking forward to bringing dynamic culinary and social venues to the community and becoming an integral part of the cultured Little Italy neighborhood.”
