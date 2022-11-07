Club Med Announces 2023 Developments, New Resorts and Sailing Yacht
Club Med announced several new developments, including ski resort openings in Japan and the French Alps, a redesigned luxury sailing yacht and a new sale offering up to 45 percent off.
The new sale, Calling Beach Wanderers, is open for bookings made now through January 10, 2023 for select travel dates between November 26, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
Perks include up to 45 percent off stays, kids under four stay free, no single room supplement and additional savings of up to 10 percent when bundling with air.
New Openings and Developments
Club Med is celebrating several new openings this year, including two in the French Alps, the Club Med Tignes, opening December 4; and the Club Med Val d'Isère, opening December 17.
The Club Med Kiroro Peak in Hokkaido, Japan will also open on December 15, 2022.
Additionally, the Club Med Punta Cana, one of the first resorts in the region, will debut a new destination wedding venue, Grupo Bisutti Club Med Punta Cana, as well as fully renovated two-bed family rooms and the resort’s main restaurant, Hispaniola.
Club Med 2 Luxury Sailing Yacht Gets a Refresh
The luxury French sailing yacht Club Med 2 will begin sailing once more this December 2022 following a multimillion-dollar renovation. Part of the brand’s Exclusive Collection, the small-size ship will offer itineraries of up to 21 days long visiting desired and exclusive destinations across the world, including Portofino and Nice.
The yacht features the brand’s all-inclusive format and offers spaces and fun experiences for families, couples and groups.
Beginning in winter 2023, the yacht concept will also feature a new all-inclusive beach club experience in the Caribbean, traveling to Isla Catalina, Mayreau and Prickly Pear Island.
