Club Med Is Springing Into Summer With Great Deals
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman February 26, 2021
With Club Med’s latest Spring into Summer Sale, travelers can enjoy a savings of 45 percent off their vacation at one of Club Med’s seven Caribbean properties. Guests can book now through May 4, 2021, to enjoy these savings, and travel can be taken any time between now and November 5, 2021.
For added peace of mind, Club Med is extending its free cancellation policy for any travel prior to December 16, 2021. This program allows guests to cancel their stay up to 15 days before their arrival date for a full refund.
Paired with Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program, Safe Together Protocols and PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing, Club Med is giving travelers peace of mind during their next vacation.
The Emergency Assistance Program is set to stay in place until December 31, 2022, and provides coverage for emergency medical expenses. The Safe Together Initiative was launched last summer and ensures the highest level of safety protocols are being used at each resort.
Other current incentives include kids under four stay for free, kids aged four to 15 stay for 50 percent off and free room upgrades.
Participating resorts include Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med Cancun, Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Caravelle and Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek.
For more information, visit clubmed.us.
