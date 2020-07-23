Club Med Launches Emergency Assistance Program
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz July 23, 2020
Club Med has recently launched its Emergency Assistance Program to provide every guest with coverage for emergency medical expenses—including those related to COVID-19—until April 30, 2021.
The Emergency Assistance Program includes payment for hospital stays, medical evacuations and housing should you or a loved one require an extended stay because of a member of your group’s hospitalization. The program also ensures that the children in each party will be cared for should the adults be hospitalized.
It is important to note that the Emergency Assistance Program does not cover the cost of border lockdowns resulting in the interruption of a stay or a quarantine in which no one has been tested positive.
Club Med includes a free cancellation policy should a guest need to cancel their stay. Under this policy, every guest that cancels up to fifteen days prior to the anticipated travel date will receive a full refund. The policy will last until December 18, 2020.
Club Med is also committed to ensuring the safety of both staff and guests at each of their hotels and resorts. With its Safe Together protocols, guests can rest assured that sanitation, hygiene and daily wellness checks are guaranteed to keep them as safe as possible.
For more information about Club Med, please contact your local travel agent or visit the company's website.
