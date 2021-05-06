Club Med Launches Splash Into Summer Sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman May 06, 2021
Between now and June 30, 2021, travelers can save big at Club Med properties located in the Caribbean, Mexico and Florida with its Splash into Summer savings event.
And while reservations need to be made by the end of June, travel can occur any time before December 17, 2021.
The Splash into Summer sale includes discounts up to 45% as well as upgraded room views and free stays for kids under four. Club Med offers guests peace of mind with their free cancellation policy, emergency assistance program and implemented Safe Together protocols.
Plus, each Club Med resort is offering free on-site Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests which are required for re-entry into the United States.
Resorts participating in the sale include Club Med Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda (Dominican Republic), Club Med Caravelle (Guadeloupe), Club Med Buccaneer's Creek (Martinique), Club Med Turkoise (Turks and Caicos), Club Med Cancun (Mexico), Club Med Sandpiper Bay (Florida) and Club Med Quebec (Canada) which is scheduled to open in December 2021.
Whether you’re dreaming of an adults-only retreat, a family-friendly getaway, relaxing by the ocean or experiencing Club Med’s first Canadian property, there’s a resort that can fit your ideal escape.
