Club Med Launches Winter Getaway Flash Sale
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lacey Pfalz August 19, 2020
Club Med announced August 19 that it just launched its “Extra Savings on Winter Getaways Flash Sale,” open for bookings made from now until August 26, 2020 for any vacations from now until April 3, 2021.
There are nine resorts included in this promotion, including Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Turkoise. For a full list, please visit ClubMed.com.
The flash sale gives guests a discount of up to 55 percent off as well as free room upgrades. Club Med also gives guests traveling on or before July 2, 2021, the option of free cancellation fifteen days prior to their check-in date.
Club Med’s Safe Together protocols along with its Emergency Assistance Program is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 while also protecting you, the traveler, should something occur during your stay.
Club Med Sandpiper Bay is now open. Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Cancún will reopen October 17. Club Med Turkoise will reopen October 24.
For more information about Club Med and its flash sale, please visit ClubMed.com or contact your local travel advisor.
