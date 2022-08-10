Club Med to Unveil Three New Ski Resorts in December
Club Med will unveil three new ski resorts – Club Med Tignes and Club Med Val d’Isere in the French Alps and Club Med Kiroro in Hokkaido, Japan – which are scheduled to debut in December 2022.
The three new properties are part of the all-inclusive resort pioneer’s plan to open 17 new resorts and finalize 13 renovations or property expansions by 2024.
In December 2021, Club Med debuted its first mountain resort in Canada, Club Med Quebec, which is located 90 miles from Quebec City.
Club Med is also offering 45 percent savings through its Ski Getaway Sale, which is in effect now through Oct.12, 2022, for travel from Dec. 2, 2022, to April 9, 2023, for Club Med Quebec; and Nov. 20, 2022, to May 6, 2023, for Club Med resorts in the Alps. Kids under 4 stay for free.
Club Med Tignes in Tignes Val Claret, located at an elevation of 7,053 meters, will be equipped with 430 rooms, including 25 Exclusive Collection 5-Star suites; ski-in/ski-out access; two restaurants; a full-service spa and wellness salt wall; what is believed to be the largest indoor pool in the Alps, a childcare program, and a ski domain suitable for every level.
Set in the Tarentaise Valley at an altitude of 6,070 feet, Club Med Val d’Isere is in the midst of a top-to-bottom refurbishment transforming the resort into an Exclusive Collection property. When it reopens in December, it will feature 216 new luxury rooms, Champagne service each night, ski-in/ski-out access, gourmet dining, childcare programs for kids 4 and older, and a spa and yoga program.
The 400-room Club Med Kiroro, a four-season resort, “will provide a one-of-a-kind snow experience offering guests access to some of the best powder snow in the world, with long ski seasons and fresh ski tracks,” Club Med said. In addition to unlimited ski-in/ski-out access to a ski domain with 23 courses. The resort will feature indoor nature centers, a kid’s zone with customized Children’s Clubs, and much more.
“An all-inclusive ski getaway with Club Med can provide a savings upwards of $9,000 compared to a do-it-yourself ski vacation,” Club Med said.
Club Med’s all-inclusive properties include, among other things, ski-in/ski-out access at select resorts, lift tickets, meals, group ski and snowboard lessons, and Children’s Club activities.
For added convenience Club Med offers guests an Easy Arrival service where, they can arrange for childcare, excursions, and ski equipment before they arrive.
The company also offers a flexible cancellation policy, enabling guests to cancel up to 61 days prior to arrival; and an Emergency Assistance program, providing guests who travel before Dec. 31, 2023, with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stays.
