Club Med's Newest European Resort Opens
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman May 26, 2022
Club Med opened its newest property in Spain on May 20, 2022. A 4-star resort located in the beautiful city of Marbella, Club Med Magna Marbella signals the revitalization of Club Med’s presence in Spain since its been twenty years since opening its last resort in the country.
"Today, we are proud to return to Andalusia, one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Europe, with a new premium resort, Club Med Magna Marbella, which perfectly showcases what Club Med has become today after major changes in the last 20 years – a premium, 'glocal', happy digital brand aiming to develop a more sustainable tourism," said Henri Giscard d'Estaing, Club Med's President and CEO in a recent statement.
The exquisite new property overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and sits at the base of the Sierra Blanca. There’s plenty of room to relax on the all-inclusive’s 35-acre property. Giving a modern touch to traditional architecture, the property has an indoor/outdoor vibe and is decorated with local styles.
The property boasts 485 guestrooms with Deluxe, Superior and Family Suite categories. Guests can enjoy all-inclusive dining and drinks at two on-property restaurants and three bars. At Tierra Gourmet Lounge, one of the restaurants, there is also a wine cellar and gourmet snack bar specializing in tapas. Visitors can relax in one of five of the property’s pools or enjoy a treatment at the prestigious Club Med Spa by CINQ MONDES.
Activities abound across the resort, including Zen yoga, aerial fitness, golf, flying trapeze, archery, beach volleyball and paddle tennis which is native to Marbella. There’s also a waterpark and Children’s Clubs. Or travelers wanting to experience more of the area can sign up for excursions to Doäana Natural Park and Caminito del Rey, take a four-wheel drive through Sierra de la Nieves and visit local villages.
"With the opening of Club Med Magna Marbella, North American travelers can discover yet another authentic European destination from Club Med's extensive international portfolio of premium sun and mountain resorts. As demonstrated by this incredible opening in southern Spain, long-haul family travel to major European destinations can also be fun, seamless, and of course, all-inclusive," said Carolyne Doyon, President and CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean in a recent statement.
Club Med Magna Marbella offers the perfect escape – a relaxing sanctuary where visitors can also explore the region through tours, the food or just on their own.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Club Med, Spain
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS