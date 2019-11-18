Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Announces Worldwide Partnership With Global Entrepreneurship Network
Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts is in the process of reinventing its brand – already opening six flagship hotels throughout the US, Europe and Asia – and setting the standard for how the brand will progress, inviting more business travelers with its high-tech additions like the Plaza Workspace and Plaza Workspace Studios.
The innovation and renovation of the brand have also led to Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts partnering with Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN).
The announcement that Crowne Plaza Hotels will be the first exclusive partner of this kind with GEN was made early Monday to kick off the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 18-24).
“We are proud to partner with GEN to support and provide a home for the next generation of entrepreneurs around the world. This partnership comes at the perfect time for the Crowne Plaza brand as we expand our new flexible lobby and room designs in flagship properties around the world. From our lobby concepts to our patented WorkLife guest rooms, our hotels are truly serving the modern business traveler and local business communities,” stated Libby Escolme, Global Vice President, Crowne Plaza.
The flexible workspaces Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts is integrating into their new design is ideal for entrepreneurs and startups. These spaces help to create a connected environment and allow business travelers to connect with clients and grow their local networks.
To highlight the partnership the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter hotel at Ravinia is hosting an event to bring attention to startups in the Atlanta area – showcasing how the innovative workspaces can invigorate fresh inspiration and teamwork. Jonathan Ortmans, founder and president of GEN, and Meredith Latham, Vice President of Crowne Plaza, Americas, will host the event in Atlanta.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Crowne Plaza brand in helping foster healthier ecosystems for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds to thrive," Ortmans said in a statement. "Local startup ecosystems need connectivity and density – the vibrant atmosphere of the new Crowne Plaza lobby concept offers a home for entrepreneurs to collaborate and build community. The Crowne Plaza brand is an early adaptor in recognizing the important role they can play and we look forward to seeing more of our programs and communities leveraging their local Crowne Plaza hotel as a hub for community innovation and growth.”
To learn more about the partnership, please visit genglobal.org/crowneplaza.
