Experience the Global Reinvention of the Crowne Plaza Brand in Atlanta
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman August 30, 2019
The Crown Plaza Ravinia located in Atlanta, Georgia recently reopened as InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) front runner hotel for the Crown Plaza brand.
IHG has already announced the opening of six similar hotels under the brand, located throughout the US, Europe and China.
“IHG continues to heavily invest in and innovate our growing Crowne Plaza portfolio. Our pipeline is stronger than ever, and our six new flagships will set the standard for the future of the brand. We can’t wait to welcome business and leisure travelers around the world to experience the new face of Crowne Plaza,” Libby Escolme, Vice President of Crown Plaza said in a statement.
The Crown Plaza Ravinia offers a peaceful escape from the monotony of most business hotels and is even a great getaway for the weekend traveler wanting to explore the Atlanta area.
Located right off one of the main thoroughfares in Atlanta, this hotel is an easy drive from just about any destination in the metropolitan area. But as soon as you arrive, you’ll feel as though you’ve reached your own little oasis within the city.
Complete with its own green space—the Gorla Ravinia Park—behind the building, the Crown Plaza Ravinia provides a relaxing retreat for travelers to recharge while on property. I was blown away by the proximity of the main highway because of the lack of outside noise—it’s like its own little sanctuary.
The hotel has twenty-three meeting rooms and 32,000 square feet of meeting space. From small board meetings to impromptu collaborations to elaborate weddings and galas, the hotel is equipped for any type of event you may have in mind. There is even an on-site Business Center that is open 24/7 as well as a Technical Concierge available to assist with any needs you may have.
Nestled among the multiple lounge areas of the lobby are the Plaza Workspace and Plaza Workspace Studio. The Plaza Workspace is great for meeting with business associates or just catching up on work. The space is outfitted with multiple seating areas, charging stations and even the ability to order food from touch screens for no-interruption convenience.
The Plaza Workspace Studio provides a more private meeting room with a modern conference table and wireless projection ideal for group collaborations.
But the Crown Plaza Ravinia knows that the real way for business travelers to relax is by providing them with a delicious meal without them even having to leave the property.
In collaboration with Kimpton Hotels & Resorts—a brand known for their on-site dining experiences like the popular rooftop bar at the Kimpton Tryon Park in Uptown Charlotte—the Crown Plaza Ravinia has brought three newly designed restaurants into the hotel space that may just become equally as popular with locals as with guests.
Parkwoods offers a full-service menu decked out in local favorites like the heavenly shrimp and grits—seriously some of the best gravy and well-prepared grits I’ve had in a long time, even though I currently live in the South—or fried chicken. There is even an express menu for those who are in a hurry. While visiting the restaurant it was already evident that it is piquing the interest among locals. The hotel even allows free three-hour parking for those wishing to dine here.
Those who want a more tranquil atmosphere can enjoy the outdoor verandah overlooking the park at Backyard at Parkwoods. This outdoor beer garden is a great spot to hang out and enjoy delicious food and local craft beers. The area can even be rented out as a private dining space for your next function.
Lightwell is the perfect bar area, located just on the other side of the lobby. It’s ideal for grabbing a coffee in the morning or a cocktail at happy hour and relaxing after a long day.
The nine-month refurbishments to the hotel didn’t just stop with the lobby and meeting spaces though. To truly unwind, Crown Plaza knows travelers want a room they can ‘come home’ to.
There are 495 specially designed WorkLife guestrooms, available as either a King or Double Queen. These rooms are laid out with a luxurious bed, integrated USB ports and outlets in the headboard, lounge area, workspace and modern bathroom. The TV even allows you to cast from your favorite apps like Netflix or Hulu on your own device so you don't have to spend time logging into your accounts on the TV.
The countless upgrades made to the Crown Plaza Ravinia property make it an easy choice for travelers coming to the Atlanta area.
“From city center business hubs to best-in-class airport hotels, Crowne Plaza is revolutionizing business and leisure travel with incredible momentum," Eric Lent, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Upscale Brands at IHG said. "These openings are a significant step toward our goal to be the first and definitive choice for upscale hotel stays around the world”
As other properties experience similar changes to the ones that were made in Atlanta, the Crowne Plaza brand will only continue to grow.
For more information on Atlanta
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS