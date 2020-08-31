Disney Announces Polynesian Village Resort Won’t Open Until Summer 2021
August 31, 2020
Walt Disney World announced its Polynesian Village Resort would not reopen to guests until the summer of 2021.
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort was initially scheduled to reopen on October 4 after being postponed originally from August 12, but those plans were abandoned on Monday. The Villas and Bungalows at the resort will remain open.
During the coronavirus-related closure, the Polynesian Village Resort will undergo extensive refurbishment work, including enhancements to the Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.
The overhaul at the Disney resort is expected to begin in early October and the changes should be ready when the facility reopens to the public next summer. Impacted guests and travel agents have been notified of the resulting cancelations.
Disney is assisting guests by modifying their reservations to other Disney Resort hotels.
The theme park company also announced opening dates for several other resorts in its portfolio, including the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on September 21, Coronado Springs Resort on October 14 and Art of Animation Resort on November 1.
Disney fans are still waiting to hear from the company about the opening dates for All-Stars Resorts, Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside, Animal Kingdom Lodge and Wilderness Lodge.
Last week, the Walt Disney World Resort announced guests of all ages would be permitted to wear their Halloween costumes during regular operating hours this fall for the first time ever.
