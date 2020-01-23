Dream Hotel Group Signs Luxury Condo-Hotel in Playa Del Carmen
Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to bring its distinct brand of luxury lifestyle hospitality to Playa del Carmen, Mexico with the opening of Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group in 2023.
The latest signing with Mexico-based developers Aldea Oceana Holdings S.A.P.I. de C.V., a partnership between Grupo Proactivo and Foro Construcciones, represents a major milestone for Dream Hotel Group, as it marks the group’s second location in the Yucatán Peninsula and its fifth hotel in Mexico, further positioning the company as international hospitality innovators and paving the way for new growth in the region.
Previously announced projects in Mexico include The Chatwal San Miguel de Allende, The Chatwal Valle de Guadalupe, Dream Valle de Guadalupe and Unscripted Tulum.
“Grupo Proactivo and Aldea Oceana Holdings are top players in Mexico and the perfect partners to bring our vision of hospitality to life in the beautiful coastal resort town of Playa del Carmen,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “It’s an honor to collaborate with likeminded innovators like José Mireles Verastegui who share our passion for creating new, fresh and authentic hotels, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury lifestyle experience to hotel guests and local residents alike in 2023.”
Set to open in 2023, Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group will feature 220 guest rooms and suites and a myriad of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool deck, bar and lounge boasting unobstructed views of the Caribbean, a second ground level pool with mixology bar, lounge area and sun deck, signature restaurant, beachfront café, kids club, fitness center and more.
Designed by renowned Mexican architect Rodrigo de la Peña, Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group is a luxury condo-hotel project where owners and hotel guests are invited to enjoy state-of-the-art amenities and best-in-class service side by side.
“We are thrilled to introduce the By Dream Hotel Group brand of hospitality to Playa del Carmen,” said José Mireles Verastegui, CEO of Grupo Proactivo. “We have a great synergy working together and look forward to developing another incredible project in one of the world’s most desirable beachfront destinations.”
“We are pleased to partner with José Mireles Verastegui and his team in bringing the first truly luxury lifestyle condo-hotel concept to Playa del Carmen,” added Christian Glauser Benz, Vice President of Development, Dream Hotel Group. “Our brand adds tremendous value to the development, enhancing property valuation for those who will own units here.”
Located just an hour south of Cancun International Airport, Playa del Carmen or "Playa" as it is commonly referred to by locals, is a coastal resort town in Quintana Roo on the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico. Heralded as one of Mexico’s brightest Caribbean Stars, Playa del Carmen is a world-renown destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as scuba diving, snorkeling and unrivaled beachfront relaxation.
Unlike its northern sister city Cancun, which has a reputation of being incredibly touristy, Playa del Carmen retains an authentic Mexican feel due to its smaller size—a hidden gem in the heart of the Riviera Maya.
By Dream Hotel Group is a curated collection of independent hotels that fosters each property’s unique identity. Whether adaptive reuse or new build, By Dream Hotel Group blends intelligent and bespoke design with thoughtfully curated programming to deliver exceptional lifestyle experiences that entertain, connect and best serve the culture and community of its locale.
In collaboration with development partners who share a passion for showcasing innovation and cultural trends, By Dream Hotel Group is committed to creating hotels that celebrate the distinct and original elements of every touchpoint within its guest rooms, dining, nightlife, wellness, entertainment, technology and the arts. The company plans to announce future By Dream Hotel Group locations in new and emerging destinations worldwide in the coming months.
With 16 hotels open today and another 20+ locations in various stages of development worldwide, Dream Hotel Group remains one of the fastest-growing independent lifestyle hotel companies in the world.
SOURCE: Dream Hotel Group press release.
