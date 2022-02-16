Last updated: 12:06 PM ET, Wed February 16 2022

Dream Hotel Group to Debut Chatwal Lodge on April 1

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 16, 2022

The Chatwal Lodge
The Chatwal Lodge. (photo via Dream Hotel Group)

Dream Hotel Group will unveil the 100-acre Chatwal Lodge in New York’s Catskills Mountains on April 1, 2022.

The Adirondack-style lodge, which is set in Bethel, home to the original Woodstock Festival, will be equipped with 11 guestrooms and suites with private patios that proffer up views of Toronto Reservoir Lake.

“The debut of The Chatwal Lodge has been a vision of ours for a long time, and we are thrilled to launch our newest property this spring season,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman of Dream Hotel Group, which operates The Chatwal, a luxury hotel in Manhattan.

The Chatwal Lodge
The lodge features an Adirondack-style design. (photo via Dream Hotel Group)

“Born as a rustic and refined country retreat to complement our award-winning New York City flagship, The Chatwal Lodge is a beautiful haven where luxury meets nature unlike anywhere else in the Catskills.”

Room amenities include 24-hour dining, minibars, televisions, docking stations and free Internet and newspapers.

Select accommodations will feature larger lakeside decks, outdoor showers, deep soaking tubs, kitchens, dining and living areas.

Amenities include 24-hour valet, and concierge and butler services.

The lodge will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Rustic Grill, whose farm-to-table cuisine will be overseen by Jesse Kloskey, a chef who has worked at Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurants.

A 4,400-square-foot freestanding activity center will have a movie screening room, reading nooks and such games as billiards, checkers, chess, poker, shuffleboard, board games, pinball, skee-ball and duckpin bowling.

Other activities will include stargazing, birdwatching tours, hiking, horseback riding, paddleboarding, canoeing, kayaking and more.

The lodge will also offer guests in-room spa treatments or at the nearby Yo1 Wellness Center.

“We are thrilled to launch the next evolution of the Chatwal brand; The Chatwal Lodge is our uber luxury wilderness lodge concept that allows our guests to experience the amazing wonders of mother nature in a truly unique setting,” said Jay Stein, Dream Hotel Group’s chief executive officer.

