Dream Hotel Group to Debut Chatwal Lodge on April 1
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 16, 2022
Dream Hotel Group will unveil the 100-acre Chatwal Lodge in New York’s Catskills Mountains on April 1, 2022.
The Adirondack-style lodge, which is set in Bethel, home to the original Woodstock Festival, will be equipped with 11 guestrooms and suites with private patios that proffer up views of Toronto Reservoir Lake.
“The debut of The Chatwal Lodge has been a vision of ours for a long time, and we are thrilled to launch our newest property this spring season,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman of Dream Hotel Group, which operates The Chatwal, a luxury hotel in Manhattan.
“Born as a rustic and refined country retreat to complement our award-winning New York City flagship, The Chatwal Lodge is a beautiful haven where luxury meets nature unlike anywhere else in the Catskills.”
Room amenities include 24-hour dining, minibars, televisions, docking stations and free Internet and newspapers.
Select accommodations will feature larger lakeside decks, outdoor showers, deep soaking tubs, kitchens, dining and living areas.
Amenities include 24-hour valet, and concierge and butler services.
The lodge will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Rustic Grill, whose farm-to-table cuisine will be overseen by Jesse Kloskey, a chef who has worked at Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurants.
A 4,400-square-foot freestanding activity center will have a movie screening room, reading nooks and such games as billiards, checkers, chess, poker, shuffleboard, board games, pinball, skee-ball and duckpin bowling.
Other activities will include stargazing, birdwatching tours, hiking, horseback riding, paddleboarding, canoeing, kayaking and more.
The lodge will also offer guests in-room spa treatments or at the nearby Yo1 Wellness Center.
“We are thrilled to launch the next evolution of the Chatwal brand; The Chatwal Lodge is our uber luxury wilderness lodge concept that allows our guests to experience the amazing wonders of mother nature in a truly unique setting,” said Jay Stein, Dream Hotel Group’s chief executive officer.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on New York
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS