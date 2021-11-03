Last updated: 11:23 AM ET, Wed November 03 2021

The Chatwal New York Reopens

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 03, 2021

The Chatwal New York
The Chatwal New York. (photo courtesy of Marriott International)

The Chatwal New York – Dream Hotel Group’s last property to reopen in the wake of the pandemic – began welcoming guests again on Nov. 1.

The luxury hotel, which is set in the heart of the theater district at 130 W. 44th St., reopened its doors on the heels of Broadway’s return in October and a little more than a week before the return of international travelers to the U.S.

To celebrate its reopening, The Chatwal is providing each reservation with a $100 credit toward the purchase of Broadway, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden shows or any other performance tickets through March 31, 2022.

Guests can also opt to use the $100 as hotel credits.

“Finally! We couldn’t be more thrilled to reopen The Chatwal New York and welcome our guests and the community back to experience the timeless elegance, refined services and one-of-a-kind hospitality for which our Chatwal brand is known,” said ” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein.

The Chatwal’s 76 rooms include 29 suites, 14 of which boast landscaped terraces.

“The Chatwal, New York’s reopening marks the return of luxury boutique hospitality in the heart of Midtown Manhattan,” said Ashish Verma, the hotel’s general manager and senior vice president, luxury division, Dream Hotel Group.

“Our team is committed to our guests’ safety and satisfaction with superior services in a renewed world.”

