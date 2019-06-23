Encore Boston Harbor is Now Officially Open
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti June 23, 2019
As of today, the brand-new Encore Boston Harbor opens its doors to the public, unveiling the interior of the highly anticipated, fully-integrated resort. Roger Thomas, Executive Vice President of Wynn Design, brought in design elements that hearken directly back to the brand’s Las Vegas and China properties.
Yet well-known, local New England provisions and hospitality names have incorporated alongside, infusing the property with distinctly Bostonian character.
Encore Boston Harbor has been the nation’s priciest resort development project of 2019, totaling $2.6 billion in single-phase development. Wynn’s efforts have culminated in a full-service, five-star resort, which offers the best in upscale accommodations, amenities and gaming.
The signature, soaring Wynn architecture makes a striking impression upon approaching Encore’s exterior. Interiors also reflect a classic Wynn resorts style, with an array of botanicals greeting guests as they enter. At its center, four 20-foot, multi-trunk ficus trees flank the brand’s newest Preston Bailey floral carousel.
The 33-acre property encompasses a 210,000-square-foot casino; fifteen dining and lounge venues; 671 guest rooms and suites; 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; an ultra-premium spa; and an all-seasons, six-acre Harborwalk, featuring pedestrian and bike paths, picnic park, gazebo, viewing decks, waterfront dining and lush green space with magnificent floral displays.
Lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites leave nothing to be desired. Decked out in elegant neutral tones, accommodations feature floor-to-ceiling windows, Encore Dream Beds, dressed in sumptuous 507-thread-count linens, and plenty of technological conveniences. Acclaimed voice-activation system, Alexa, controls curtains, lighting, heating, air-conditioning and privacy settings.
Standard accommodations here—Premier King and Double guest rooms—are the largest in New England. Signature Suites increase to 1,350 square feet; 18 Two-Bedroom Residences are 3,350 square feet and two limited-availability villas total 5,800 square feet.
Patrons will recognize some of Encore’s signature dining outlets, incorporated from the brand’s Las Vegas locations—including Sinatra and Red 8—to exclusively local concepts like Fratelli, a casual Italian restaurant from Boston North End restaurant veterans, Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano.
Encore Boston Harbor is even elevating the guest experience by stepping outside into some of the city’s most iconic sports venues, with private box suites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden, where clients will find an extension of the resort’s particular brand of opulence.
“Eight years ago the people of Massachusetts and lawmakers had the foresight to understand that with the passing of the gaming legislation, there could be the opportunity for economic development and the finest integrated resort in the region,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “I am here to tell you Encore Boston Harbor has achieved those goals.”
For more information, visit EncoreBostonHarbor.com.
For more information on Boston
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS