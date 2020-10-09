Escape to Your Very Own Office With a View
Whether sitting in an office or working at home, people spend endless amounts of time staring at various views of tropical backgrounds on their computers. Images of palm trees, beaches and clear blue water provide a little warmth throughout the long workday.
This has been especially true over the past few months, as many vacations were canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels’ Office With a View promotion, “workation” goers can trade in their tropical computer screen backgrounds for the real thing.
Adults working remotely and children and teenagers learning virtually can choose to pack up their things and call any of the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico or the Dominican Republic home for awhile. They’ll get a change of scenery from being at home all these months.
With this promotion, guests booking a stay of seven nights or more will have access to a private area to get work or school done throughout their trip.
Sure, people can work in hotel rooms, but it’s not the same as setting up shop in an outdoor gazebo for the day, with a comfortable desk facing the ocean, office supplies and unlimited amounts of fresh air. There’s nothing like a light ocean breeze to brighten the mood and increase productivity.
The resorts have several different outdoor areas available for an office with a view outside. However, those who prefer to work indoors, or students who focus better in a private interior room, can choose one of the many indoor offices set up.
The Office With a View program includes everything needed for a productive stay, from high-speed wireless internet and free long-distance calls to tech support and even a supervised learning center. The details have been worked out to provide guests with all the necessary resources they need to successfully work and learn remotely.
There’s no need to worry about getting off track from other routine activities either. With workout classes, both live and on-demand, daily activities and even organized sports training, families can stay up to date with everything they would normally be doing at home.
The best part is, after work and school are done for the day, families can jump in the pool, swim in the ocean and enjoy time together creating lifelong memories.
Following an afternoon of fun in the sun, several fine dining restaurants are available for dinner. From Mexican cuisine and steak houses to hibachi and fresh seafood, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Those who prefer to enjoy an evening in can opt for in-room dining.
“As travel suppliers, we have always placed high importance on catering to our clients’ wants and needs, and the Office With A View program does just that,” said Frank Maduro, vice president of Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “The versatility of our all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels makes each hotel the ideal destination for those looking for a 360 experience in paradise where they can work, learn and vacation at once.”
All AIC Hotel Group resorts have officially reopened to visitors with enhanced health and safety measures in place, and the Office With a View promotion is valid at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos until December 20, 2020.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about this promotion or to book your future stay at one of the All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels.
