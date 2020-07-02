All AIC Hotel Group Resorts Have Officially Reopened
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Laurie Baratti July 02, 2020
AIC Hotel Group today announced that its entire collection of hotel-resorts in the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic had officially reopened on July 1 to much excitement.
The company operates a much-loved portfolio of properties, which includes Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, Nobu Hotels in Florida and Mexico, Eden Roc Miami Beach and UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya n the Mexican Caribbean.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana hosted a reopening celebration for its first post-pandemic guests with limousine transfers from the airport and an onstage guitar-smashing ceremony to mark the occasion.
At the stunning Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, an equally striking dance performance was staged for the hotel’s first returning guests as part of a comeback celebration held in distinctly Nobu style.
All properties are operating with the company’s new cleanliness protocols implemented, along with the ‘SAFE + SOUND’ 272-point program at Hard Rock Hotels, independently inspected by NSF International, and the signature ‘S.A.F.E.’ (safe and friendly environment) program at UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya.
Right now, travel advisors can help travelers take advantage of special-rate vouchers, available through July 31 for any of the AIC Hotel Group properties and good for travel through October 31, 2020, so clients don’t need to commit to their dates just yet.
Rates for an all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel stay, for example, start at $855 for three nights with two adults and up to two kids. Details on the ‘Save Now, Travel Later’ incentive are available here.
For more information, visit aichotelgroup.com.
