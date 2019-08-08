Expect a Next Level Culinary Experience at the Soon to Open Club Med Miches
Signing up for an all-inclusive can sometimes be a little daunting, especially for those travelers who are all about the food. Something about the standard all-inclusive buffet that sits outs for hours is just not enticing.
But at Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda – currently under construction at Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic with a scheduled opening date for November 23rd – foodies will rejoice at the delicious selection of the newly announced food and beverage options included at this resort.
Club Med takes its guest satisfaction seriously – everything from guest safety to even monitoring exactly where food and drinks are sourced. So it’s no surprise that they're making moves to go above and beyond when it comes to their all-inclusive food options at this new property.
Executive Chef Thierry Van Rillaer has plans for multiple diverse food and beverage sections, including four restaurants, four bars/lounge areas, a coffee shop, three wine cellars and one super special kid’s area featuring a Secret Chocolate Room.
The main restaurant, Cayuco Market, is aptly named, and it will feature three unique dining halls including an indoor/outdoor terrace. The market will serve an assortment of international cuisine including French, Italian and Asian and feature culinary stations like a locally sourced Raw Bar.
Coal & Copper is set to be a chic, urban steakhouse. Select from a wide array of dry-aged beef, and watch your food being prepared in the open kitchen.
The beach lounge, Coco Plum, will have beautiful views of Miches beach. This area will be perfect for guests to relax while enjoying a snack during the day or feast upon the restaurant’s signature lobster sampler.
Cacao & Co. is a brightly designed family restaurant capturing the Caribbean lifestyle.
Focusing on a locally sourced menu, this farm-to-table restaurant will elevate local cuisine with a three-course dinner including a freshly prepared table-side guacamole.
Club Med is known for its unique and high-energy atmosphere, and The Main Bar showcases their personality perfectly. From the indoor climbing wall to morphing into a theater space at night, this may end up being the place to be.
For those wanting to relax in a calmer setting, check out the El Limon or Coco Plum Beach Lounge bars. The El Limon Bar will incorporate a swim-up bar and will be located in the adults-only Emerald Jungle. Coco Plum Beach Lounge Bar is part of the Coco Plum restaurant, allowing guests to easy access to food and drinks alike. Live music fills the air as guest sit back to enjoy the ocean views
For families staying in the Suites of the Explorer Cove, there is a specialty bar just for them – La Perla Bar. This family-friendly outpost will have everything for adults and kids alike, including mocktails, churros and cotton candy.
Coffee lovers have no fear – there will be a specialty coffee house centered in the heart of the resort. Locally sourced coffee, fresh juices, pastries and more will be featured at The Coffee House, including an exclusive specialty chocolate box made in partnership with Xocolat.
There will be three La Cava wine cellars located throughout the resort – perfect for those wine aficionados who want to add to their experience. Wines from all over the world will be stored here available for purchase.
But the highlight of the whole resort may just be the one-of-a-kind children’s speakeasy.
An under-aged speakeasy? Yep – just imagine all your Willa Wonka dreams coming true in this unique dessert heaven. Kids will first need to go on a scavenger hunt to find all the clues that will lead them to the secret password. All their hard work is rewarded with unlimited sweets produced from the resort’s partnership with Xocolat.
Even if you're not a big fan of sweets, you certainly can't beat having a tasty snack and or a cool drink with these epic views Club Med has planned.
Already trying to decide which area you want to jump to first after arriving? Same here.
It’ll be hard to compete with the natural beauty of the area, but this food and beverage array has us questioning if it might just be a contender as one of the highlights of the resort. We can't wait to find out once it opens.
