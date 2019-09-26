Experience Cancun’s Ultimate Entertainment Resort
Cancun is a destination filled with activities all day and throughout the evening hours. There are beaches, malls, bars and nightclubs for travelers to enjoy during vacation.
However, some visitors prefer staying put at their resort once they arrive. In this case, The Pyramid at Grand Cancun, part of the Oasis Hotels & Resorts group, is an ideal resort to choose, as the entertainment here flows at all hours of the day.
This resort welcomes all types of travelers, whether it’s a group of friends, a couple or MICE groups visiting Cancun.
After a scrumptious breakfast involving several trips back and forth to the buffet, it's time to head over to Cancun’s longest pool to find a place to camp out for the day. In addition to soaking up the Caribbean sun, guests can enjoy pool activities, watersports and unlimited drinks at the swim-up bar.
Following a day of fun in the sun—and maybe a quick nap in the room—visitors can choose from one of the many restaurants for dinner.
Some of the restaurants even provide an entertaining experience. Black Hole, for instance, is completely dark. Diners daring to give this unique experience a try will need to trust the mysterious hosts and be guided to a table. Since sight is out of the question, the other senses will need to step up while indulging in the 27-course menu.
As evening approaches, the entertainment amplifies. There is on-site entertainment daily, as the resort has more than 50 in house performers—including singers, acrobats, comedians, flash mobs and more. Guests can stop at Fontainebleau or one of the other bars for a cocktail and catch a lively show in the lobby after dinner.
For those who aren’t quite ready to call it a night, the nightly entertainment options are endless. The Pyramid at Grand Cancun ensures guests have plenty to do throughout the evening hours.
Lowkey options include playing a casual game of pool at one of the bars or enjoying the relaxing sounds coming from the piano bar while sipping on a favorite post-dinner drink.
Anyone wanting to test their luck can head straight to Red Casino, conveniently located right at the resort. This multi-level casino is open 24 hours a day and includes roulette, blackjack poker, bingo machines, baccarat tables and more.
For an exciting evening of burlesque-style presentations and live music, Kinky Night Club is the place to be. The shows at Kinky Night Club include Cabaret Burlesque, Tabu and Varietes to name a few. And after the show, anyone is welcome to join the DJ on stage to dance the night away.
After a good night’s sleep, vacationers can wake up refreshed and ready to start the party all over again.
