Family Fun at the Reimagined Hilton La Romana
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Andrea Wright January 11, 2021
Every year I take the last week of the year off to be with my family, and this year was no different. In fact, I needed it now more than ever. We all agree it was a tough year, and what better way to celebrate the close of it than by going to the newly renovated and reimagined Hilton La Romana.
Hilton La Romana is a family resort designed for all ages offering 412 rooms. The enchanting Caribbean beach haven is a proud recipient of the Blue Flag Beach Certification, a world-renowned eco-label for meeting strict environmental, educational and safety-related standards.
With a spectacular, white-sand shoreline and breathtaking views, Hilton La Romana Family Resort is an ideal destination to enjoy an endless array of fun and relaxation.
Renovated family-sized guest rooms, all-new restaurants for all tastes, a refurbished lobby and a brand-new, splash-down waterpark make Hilton La Romana a wonderful family destination.
It was a perfect choice. With real estate on Bayahibe beach and the prettiest most tropical beach, it was an ideal place to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021.
We enjoyed pool time, a fabulous water park and unique dining experiences. We also worked out as a family in the gym with a personal trainer and had access to endless activities during the day, including a batting cage competition where my middle son Josh took second place.
With the prime location of La Romana, we were also close to many fabulous excursions and took advantage of seeing Saona Island and Altos De Chavon. It’s not every day you can stand in the same theatre where Frank Sinatra performed.
The culture is so rich in history, and while we were technically on vacation, I loved that my children continued to take in daily history lessons.
Our phones became obsolete except when being used to take photos. We slowed down, shared stories around the dinner table and had that incredible mental health break everyone has needed this past year. We reconnected with old friends and made new friends at the resort.
The hotel staff is the best around. The GM of the resort, Carlos Fresco, and his DOS Shirley Sanchez can always be seen on property making sure the guests are enjoying themselves. The love and care that they put into the hotel can be felt by all the guests and was certainly felt by my family.
Each and every guest feels special, and that is unique to Playa resorts. It is the kind of service that keeps you coming back. My youngest son said when we left, “there’s no reason we should ever go anywhere else.”
I’m so glad we made the choice to travel. We did it safely and responsibly. Choosing a well-known brand like Hilton that is part of the Playa Hotels & Resorts brand was enough for my family to know we were in good hands.
I have such love and passion for our resorts, and my choice to stay there for my own personal vacations just confirms that. I say, “eat the cake, buy the clothes and for goodness sake TAKE THE TRIP!”
