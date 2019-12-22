Fun for All Ages in La Romana
Long white-sand beaches, crystal clear water and golf courses are just a few things you’ll come across during a trip to La Romana. This city, located on the island of the Dominican Republic, continues to grow into a popular tourist area.
The laidback, Caribbean atmosphere makes La Romana an ideal spot for romantic trips such as honeymoons and anniversaries. Although recently, the Hilton La Romana, a Playa Hotels & Resorts property, opened a section of the report specifically for families.
Now, couples, couples with children, multigenerational families and groups with people of all ages can enjoy this area.
The all-inclusive Hilton La Romana sits on a pristine, eco-friendly beach in close proximity to Punta Cana, Saona Island, Catalina Island and Altos de Chavon—so in addition to enjoying everything the resort has to offer, families can also explore the surrounding areas.
The property boasts 418 family-sized guestrooms and suites, each with a private balcony or terrace ensuring every guest has a stunning view and a comfortable home away from home to retreat to in the evening or when downtime is needed between activities.
From modern Deluxe Garden View options to 828 square foot Premium Master Suite King rooms, and everything in between, each family is able to find a room that meets their needs.
Guests are also spoiled with all-inclusive gourmet dining throughout their stay, and there are eight dining experiences to choose from: four à la carte restaurants, a buffet, a grill, a pizzeria and a café.
Couples hoping to make a special occasion extra special can choose to enjoy a Romantic Dinner in the privacy of their suite or in one of the designated Romantic Dinner spots.
This resort truly has fun for all ages with specific areas designed for specific ages. For example, the Kids Club caters to children ages three to 12 and has arts and crafts, video games, an ocean trampoline, storytelling, campout adventures and more.
The Teens Club is available for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, and this area has social events such as bonfires, disco mixers and foam parties in addition to a baseball cage, ping pong and water activities.
Children can enjoy the Kids Club from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and the Teen Club is open for teenagers from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Older visitors to Hilton La Romana in need of complete relaxation will find it with a visit to the 21,000 square foot spa on site. Using natural ingredients and holistic body rituals, the skilled practitioners ease guests into a state of serenity.
Every visitor, from young to old and every age in between, will benefit from a stay at this newly opened all-inclusive resort.
