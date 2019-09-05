Family Getaways That Offer Quality Time With the Kids This Fall
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor September 05, 2019
Once the kids return to school each fall, it can seem like your quality time with them has all but evaporated.
In fact, according to new research from Visit Anaheim, American families get just 37 minutes of quality time together per day. Yes, less than a mere hour. A fact that’s hardly comforting given how fast kids grow and how fast your time with them flies by.
With the school year and hectic schedules in full swing, here’s a look at some of the VIP kid’s packages being offered by travel industry brands that will help put quality time back in your schedule for a fall getaway.
Beachside Smore’s at Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
Solé Miami offers a VIP kid’s package that includes a smore’s kit to utilize at the property's beachside firepits, providing the makings of an ideal nighttime family bonding session (after a jam-packed beach day).
Play the Prehistoric Way in Monte-Carlo
As part of the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo's “Just For You” program, young travelers are taken back in time with the Paleo Kids program, which includes a private tour of Monaco’s Prehistoric Anthropology Museum with an archeology scholar. The package also includes an excavation workshop, lessons about lighting a fire using flint stone and pottery and jewelry making classes.
Become an Acrobatic from Cirque du Soleil Pros in the Dominican Republic
Elevating acrobatics to a form of artistic expression, CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil offers kids the opportunity to learn from renowned performance artists and experience aerial silks, lyra and flying trapeze at Club Med Punta Cana.
Learn the Tricks of the Film Trade in Cannes
Inspired by Cannes’ setting, which is famously one of the film capitals of the world, young globetrotters at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic can take a seat in the director’s chair and learn to compose their own movie soundtrack, study movie makeup or direct their own music videos.
Learn How Children Shaped America in D.C.
The Jefferson, DC launched its new Washington DC walking guide “Kids Who Made American History” with young guests in mind. The tour was crafted by in-house historian and former Georgetown professor Susan Sullivan Lagon, Ph.D., who’s available to meet with kids one-on-one in the Book Room for any questions on US history.
Shadow the Innkeeper Outside of Chicago, Illinois
Deer Path Inn’s junior innkeeper program allows young travelers to experience life behind the scenes as an innkeeper. The opportunity includes a mock room inspection with the innkeeper, a special lunch with the inn’s staff, a lesson on how to create turndown treats with the kitchen staff and a gift bag of innkeeper essentials.
Meet a Marine Educator in Dubai
Dubai’s five-star ocean-themed resort Atlantis, The Palm is home to 65,000 marine animals residing in the resort's three-million-gallon aquarium, one of the top 10 largest aquariums in the world.
Kids have the rare opportunity to meet with the resident marine educators and participate in Fish Tales tours, which includes more than 20 marine life exhibits, interactive touch tanks and more.
Work with an Award-Winning Sand Sculptor in Key West
Kids can learn how to sculpt their favorite movie characters, from the Genie in Aladdin to Pikachu in Pokemon Detective, with the guidance of Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort’s resident award-winning sand sculptor, Marianne van den Broek.
Get a Lowcountry Lesson in Charleston
At night children can snuggle up with complimentary evening milk and cookies under the starry sky on the private rooftop terrace at HarbourView Inn, in Charleston, South Carolina. The stunning terrace overlooks the surrounding church steeple-lined skyline. And as an added bonus, a local historian holds court in the evening, talking about the Lowcountry’s storied past.
Get Eco Acquainted in Costa Rica
Kids staying at Crocodile Bay Resort have the opportunity to learn more about some of Costa Rica's furriest and coolest rainforest friends by taking the Osa Sanctuary eco-tour.
The tour provides the rare opportunity to see and even interact with some of the local rain forest creatures (from two and three-toed sloths to spider and howler monkeys to macaws, parakeets and toucans).
Hang Ten in L.A.
At The Westin Los Angeles, kids can embark on a surf adventure with the help of Surf Concierge Jenny Palomo, who's ready to organize lessons for kids of all ages with the premier surf school, Campsurf. Palomo is also available to discuss all things surf-related.
High Tea in Bal Harbour
Upon check-in, The St. Regis, Bal Harbour Resort gives younger guests a special backpack filled with beach toys, stuffed animals and a waiver for a free macaroon at the resort’s French café. The resort also provides young guests the opportunity to participate in “high-tea” with a special tea program.
For more information on Miami, Florida, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Cannes
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS