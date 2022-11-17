Five Luxury Hotels in Cancun
Besides being one of the best vacation destinations in the world, Cancun has exceptional hotel offerings that every day adds more luxury brands with services and experiences of the highest quality.
Here are five luxurious hotels in Cancun, a paradise in the Mexican Caribbean.
Hyatt Ziva Cancun
This stunning all-inclusive luxury hotel, located in Punta Cancun, is surrounded by the Caribbean. On a long beach of white sand and crystal clear waters, guests enjoy practicing several water sports or simply relaxing with their favorite cocktail.
Hyatt Ziva Cancun features 547 luxury suites with contemporary Caribbean-inspired décor and high-tech amenities that ensure guests have high-speed WiFi and top-quality electronic entertainment. In addition, the hotel has a choice of 17 restaurants, lounges, and bars to cater to the guests' different tastes. For example, adults only enjoy an excellent French cuisine menu at Bastille. For those who prefer oriental flavors, Hyatt Ziva Cancun has Moongate. In contrast, for those who seek flavors of Italian cuisine, Lorenzo's, in addition to Chevy's, is a restaurant specializing in American dishes, to name a few.
One place no one should miss is the Spa Zen which features a double-temperature hot tub, sauna, cold pool, massaging waterfalls, and a hydro-massage circuit. A wide range of massages and body treatments are also available in 13 rooms and beach palapas.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún
This luxurious adults-only hotel is designed for guests to enjoy a sensory experience, with rooms offering an innovative aromatherapy menu and stunning ocean views. In addition, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun has gastronomy for all guests' tastes. The offer includes gourmet food, menus for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free guests, and a wide variety of seafood. The culinary proposal is designed to capture the senses of guests traveling through different sensations and atmospheres. In addition, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun has one of the most exclusive spas in the city, the Feel Harmony Spa by Live Aqua, which is part of Prestige Partner Natura Bissé, considered one of the best spa brands in the world.
Atelier Playa Mujeres
This luxurious 5-star all-inclusive adults-only resort offers a novel design inspired by Mexican art. Its guests live all the time, an experience where art, nature, culture, and experiences merge to create a perfect atmosphere of relaxation. Atelier Playa Mujeres has 593 suites decorated in marble and wood with contemporary design and extraordinary views of the Caribbean and the golf course. The suite categories feature a modern Mexican design where each piece is an iconic representative of the country's culture.
The 18-hole golf course is located on the mainland of Isla Mujeres and is one of the most important in Mexico. It is surrounded by mangroves, dunes, and water areas. Guests are transferred from the lobby to the clubhouse and have personal assistance with the storage of their equipment.
Its restaurants include the authentic gastronomic tradition of Mexico and the world, with ingredients from the past contained in contemporary recipes. Atelier Playa Mujeres also offers signature mixology in the different bars with sophisticated options of cocktails, premium spirits, or beers. The restaurant options are as follows: Mercado 19, María Dolores by Edgar Nuñez, Cilento, Los Abrazos, Cafecito, Limón y Sal, Alba, Takeshi, Cala di Luna, La Consentida, Azúcar, Kopai, and Bikini Azul.
NIZUC Resort & Spa
Located in secluded Punta Nizuc, NIZUC Resort & Spa features panoramic Caribbean views, an outdoor pool, a private pier, and a spa. The air-conditioned rooms include a Nespresso coffee machine, a flat-screen TV, and bathtub, and a rain shower.
The hotel has 274 luxury suites and villas spread over 29 acres of private swimming pools, spacious terraces, tropical gardens, stunning views, and exclusive bathing tubs with independent space. NIZUC Resort & Spa has a gastronomic offer that includes six restaurants serving modern Mexican dishes, Peruvian ceviches (raw fish), and Asian and Mediterranean food. Ramona is the flagship restaurant offering Mexican cuisine based on traditional recipes with contemporary touches.
The other restaurants offering sophisticated international food menus are Indochine, Ni, Cafe de la Playa, La Punta Grill & Lounge, and Terra Nostra. In addition, the hotel has the following bars and lounges for signature drinks: Bar A-Kan, Havana Lounge, and Terra Nostra Lounge.
In addition, NIZUC Spa by ESPA offers advanced European therapies using exclusive ESPA products combined with ancient Mayan rituals that provide a unique experience. The spa has, as well, a beauty salon, hydrotherapy circuit, gym, and exclusive experiences created to renew and purify the body and soul. Among the many treatments offered are Mayan spirituality, facials, body treatments, and ESPA massages. In addition, there are Spa Suites for couples and SPA for men, and all this joins wellness experiences that include sessions of yoga, meditation, cross training, stretching salsa, tennis, and golf.
Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
This AAA Four Diamond all-suite adults-only resort is located on one of the most beautiful white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters in the Mexican Caribbean. It also boasts an impressive 18-year-old golf course designed by Greg Norman and a gourmet culinary offering, plus luxurious suites where guests enjoy the best ocean view from their terraces and balconies.
The six gourmet à la carte restaurants offer a wide range of cuisine, including menus of local and international dishes and bars with signature cocktails offered at Barefoot Grill, Barracuda, Bordeaux, Coco Cafe, Desires, El Patio, Himitsu, Manatees, Market Cafe, Oceana, Piano Bar Lounge, Portofino, Preferred Club Bar, Rendezvous, Seaside Grill, Showtime, and Sugar Reef.
Pavonia offers whole body and facial rejuvenation treatments, soothing hydrotherapy, relaxing massages, and pampering salons at Secrets Spa. The treatments are practiced in facilities of over 16,000 sq. ft. and include a refreshment bar with fruit and drinks, hydrotherapy circuit sauna, steam room, whirlpools, and private showers, as well as temazcal with a traditional ritual ceremony, among others.
