Forbes Travel Guide Presents 2020 Star Rating Awards
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke February 12, 2020
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) presented its highly anticipated 2020 Star Rating Awards on Wednesday, recognizing a record of 107 new Five-Star properties comprising 70 hotels, 24 spas and 13 restaurants.
This year's additions also include 120 Four-Star and 81 Recommended hotels; eight new Four-Star and two Recommended restaurants and 22 new Four-Star spas, bringing the grand total to 1,898 Star-Rated properties in 73 countries around the world.
2020 also marks FTG's largest-ever global expansion as the awards launched in 16 new countries, including Antigua, the Bahamas, Cambodia, Egypt, Fiji, French Polynesia, India, Jordan, the Maldives, Mauritius, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, the Seychelles and South Africa.
Four Seasons remained the leading hotel brand in terms of the most Five-Star honors, adding nearly a dozen new awards in 2020. What's more, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago; Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach; Four Seasons Hotel Boston and Four Seasons Hotel New York are among only 11 properties that have maintained their Five-Star Rating for more than 20 years.
Wynn Resorts also continued its domination, earning seven Five-Star awards in the Las Vegas market and eight more in Macau.
Meanwhile, London boasts the distinction of being the Five-Star capital with a whopping 19 top-rated hotels, including a half-dozen new additions for 2020. Macau and Paris are tied for second with 13 each, followed by New York City (10) and Hong Kong (8). In the U.S., Beverly Hills and Miami are also well-represented with six and five Five-Star hotels, respectively.
Domestically, New York City (7) and Las Vegas (6) lead the way in terms of the greatest number of Five-Star restaurants while Macau (23) and Hong Kong (11) rank tops globally. The latter two destinations also rank first and second for most Five-Star spas, with Macau tallying 14 and Hong Kong featuring five.
In the U.S. California (11), Florida (7) and Nevada (4) fare the best in terms of Five-Star spas.
"It's a privilege for Forbes Travel Guide to honor such magnificent hotels, restaurants and spas from all corners of the globe. Each deserving recipient excels at enriching people's lives through the power of exceptional service," Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen said in a statement. "Our role at Forbes Travel Guide is to establish our annual star ratings with absolute independence and integrity and champion those at the very top of their game."
Visit ForbesTravelGuide.com to view the full Star Ratings for 2020.
FTG also recently revealed its verified lists of the world's best hotel rooms and hotel bars.
