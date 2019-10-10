Four Seasons and Sensei to Open New Wellness Resort on Secluded Island of Lanai
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti October 10, 2019
A first-of-its-kind luxury resort concept is about to open on the secluded Hawaiian island of Lanai, courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels. Unique to the Hawaiian market, Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat, is already taking reservations for its anticipated opening on November 1, 2019.
It’s the product of Four Seasons’ partnership with Sensei—a well-being company, founded by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus, whose sustainable farm on Lanai became its first product in 2018.
The adults-only, all-inclusive Four Seasons Lanai at Koele takes full advantage of the 90,000-acre island's natural beauty and seclusion, providing an atmosphere that’s focused exclusively on offering wellness retreats with fully-customizable programs tailored to fit the needs of every individual.
A handpicked team of wellness experts, nutritionists, chefs, fitness coaches, spa therapists and hospitality professionals lead wellness-driven operations at the property. Upon booking, every guest will be assigned a personal Sensei Guide, who will help customize his or her itinerary in advance.
Pursuing an ideal balance of movement, nourishment and rest, the Sensei philosophy utilizes cutting-edge health tools and technology to help guests gain knowledge and insight about their bodies and their specific needs. Teams of wellness practitioners, on hand at the hotel, also make recommendations and help guests adapt their programs throughout their stays.
All-inclusive wellness journeys consist of a minimum three-nights’ stay (with additional days available) and wellness and spa programming; meals and refreshments; select island activities and excursions; and inter-island transfers between Honolulu and Lanai on Lanai Air.
Onsite amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, two movement studios, a yoga pavilion featuring aerial hammocks, outdoor yoga spaces, salon, onsen baths, outdoor pool with lap lanes, eighteen-hole short golf course, an Adventure Park with ziplines and rope challenge courses, and a serene, outdoor sculpture garden.
Available activities range from one-on-one training sessions and group classes to lectures, philanthropic activities, immersive spa treatments in a private hale and island adventures. Guests will also have access to a full spread of Four Seasons-managed island activities, including hiking, biking, ocean sports, golf, horseback riding, archery and more.
An all-new dining concept—with optional dining in a private spa hale, poolside or in the privacy of one's room or suite—Sensei by Nobu features menus crafted by world-renowned Japanese Chef, Nobu Matsuhisa, in collaboration with Dr. Agus and nutritionists to deliver a science-driven dietary approach that supports full-body health.
"Four Seasons’ partnership with Sensei signals our deep understanding of what today's luxury traveler wants: an exclusive and differentiated wellness travel experience, perfectly pairing Sensei's evidence-based approach to healthy living with Four Seasons renowned and legendary service," says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Set against the backdrop of the uniquely breathtaking Lanai landscape, this new offering combines unmatched hospitality, nutritious upscale dining and reputable experts to offer a luxury wellness experience found nowhere else in the world."
For more information, visit FourSeasons.com/Koele/.
