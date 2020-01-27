Four Seasons Announces New Hotel and Resort Openings
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced plans to expand its global portfolio with strategic openings of new properties in the world's most desirable locations.
In 2020, Four Seasons has six properties scheduled to open, including the return of the brand to Bangkok and the third Japanese property in the Otemachi area of Tokyo facing the Imperial Palace. Four Seasons will also expand its European portfolio with a debut in Madrid, Spain.
The hotel giant is growing its presence in California with the opening of a soaring building in the Embarcadero district of San Francisco. The company is also scheduled to open a resort in Napa Valley that will feature Four Seasons’ first on-property winery.
Four Seasons recently announced it would open a new hotel in New Orleans in late 2020.
“An unwavering commitment to service and quality, a strong operating model and alignment with hotel owners who share our vision places Four Seasons in an enviable market position as we continue to grow our portfolio and strengthen our global development pipeline,” Four Seasons CEO John Davison said in a statement.
“As we begin a new decade, we continue to elevate the experience for our guests and enhance our product offering, affirming our passionate dedication to excellence and the industry-leading innovation that has defined our brand for nearly 60 years,” Davison continued.
In addition to announcing properties in San Francisco and New Orleans, Four Seasons unveiled plans for new hotels in Okinawa, Japan; Nashville and Minneapolis; Cartagena, Colombia; and a second resort in Cabo del Sol, Mexico.
The company also previously announced new Four Seasons projects in Dalian, China; Makkah, Saudi Arabia; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Caye Chapel, Belize.
