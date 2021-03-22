Four Seasons Growing Portfolio Domestically and Internationally in 2021
As part of a 60th anniversary celebration, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is looking to the future with a growing portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts and further expansion of its offerings in 2021 and beyond.
The Four Seasons brands are expanding with a mix of state-of-the-art new builds and historic restoration projects, including moves into new United States markets such as Napa Valley, New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis and Nashville.
From an international perspective, the hotel giant is adding properties in Italy, Colombia and more. Last year, Four Seasons signed nine new hotel, resort and residential projects, tying a record for the most new deals in the company’s history.
“In a time of unprecedented change and challenge for our company and the entire hospitality industry, we continue to innovate, remaining flexible in our plans and nimble in our ability to capitalize on opportunities, while maintaining momentum towards our long-term goals,” Four Seasons CEO John Davison said.
“The impacts of the pandemic continue, and we are tackling these issues as they come,” Davison continued. “Yet more than ever, we are confident in the long-term success of the company and the dedication and resilience of our people who bring the Four Seasons brand to life each and every day. Our focus on the guest experience is steadfast, as is our ability to embrace new opportunities and continue to evolve.”
To help lead Four Seasons into its next phase of growth, the company appointed Isabel Pintado to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President, Design and Innovation. She will be responsible for advancing the brand’s design vision and aesthetic across its global portfolio.
Four Seasons officials are also focused on the evolution of the guest experience, with continued enhancements to the Four Seasons App and Chat functions, contactless check-in options and improvements to the Lead With Care health and safety program launched in May 2020.
