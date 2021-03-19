Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Unveils $100 Million Renovation
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey March 19, 2021
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is showcasing the results of its $100 million renovation, which includes a considerable number of new amenities and experiences.
All guestrooms and suites have been revamped with new fittings and furnishings, and in June the property’s three most luxurious suites will be remodeled with second stories, indoor-outdoor living space and private plunge pools.
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai also unveiled the new Kumu Kai Marine Center, where marine biologists will provide a curriculum focused on ocean preservation and marine life. The marine center is equipped with a touch tank and digital displays, and offers such experiences as private eagle ray feedings and tidal pool tours.
The marina is located at the renovated King’s Pond, a swimmable aquarium, which has been refitted with an elevated infinity pool and lounge deck.
A Culinary Academy is debuting at the ULU Ocean Grill + Sushi Lounge, interactive culinary experiences and a weekend Chef In Residence series, featuring cooking classes and special menus.
Other new interactive offerings include Only at Hualalai Experiences. As an example, the Iliahi Spa and Farm experience will enable guests to learn about the iliahi plant’s anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; tour a local iliahi farm; enjoy a picnic lunch; and more.
The Hualalai Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course – the only such course on the Big Island of Hawaii– was renovated with reshaped greens and bunkers and a conversion to Platinum Paspalum turf.
The resort also unveiled Hualalai Golf Hale instruction and practice facility, which also serves as an entertainment venue for family and groups.
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is located in Kailua-Kona.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS