Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Unveils $100 Million Renovation

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey March 19, 2021

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. (photo via Four Seasons Media License)

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is showcasing the results of its $100 million renovation, which includes a considerable number of new amenities and experiences.

All guestrooms and suites have been revamped with new fittings and furnishings, and in June the property’s three most luxurious suites will be remodeled with second stories, indoor-outdoor living space and private plunge pools.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai's ULU Ocean Grill
The ULU Ocean Grill. (photo via Four Seasons Media License)

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai also unveiled the new Kumu Kai Marine Center, where marine biologists will provide a curriculum focused on ocean preservation and marine life. The marine center is equipped with a touch tank and digital displays, and offers such experiences as private eagle ray feedings and tidal pool tours.

The marina is located at the renovated King’s Pond, a swimmable aquarium, which has been refitted with an elevated infinity pool and lounge deck.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai 's King's Pond
King's Pond. (photo via Four Seasons Media License)

A Culinary Academy is debuting at the ULU Ocean Grill + Sushi Lounge, interactive culinary experiences and a weekend Chef In Residence series, featuring cooking classes and special menus.

Other new interactive offerings include Only at Hualalai Experiences. As an example, the Iliahi Spa and Farm experience will enable guests to learn about the iliahi plant’s anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; tour a local iliahi farm; enjoy a picnic lunch; and more.

The Hualalai Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course – the only such course on the Big Island of Hawaii– was renovated with reshaped greens and bunkers and a conversion to Platinum Paspalum turf.

The resort also unveiled Hualalai Golf Hale instruction and practice facility, which also serves as an entertainment venue for family and groups.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is located in Kailua-Kona.

Claudette Covey
