Four Seasons Resort Nevis Offering Remote Work and School Packages
Hotel & Resort Brian Major November 19, 2020
Add the Four Seasons Resort Nevis to the growing roster of Caribbean resorts offering remote-work packages and amenities for guests. The new packages feature remote-work accommodations in the luxury resort’s private retreat villas and beachfront cabanas, plus “schoolcation” options offering remote-learning support during school hours.
The resort's luxury vacation homes range from one to seven bedrooms and feature views of Nevis Peak, the resort’s Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course, lush gardens and the Caribbean Sea. Each villa also offers personal ambassadors to fulfill daily needs and special requests, customized, pre-arrival provisioning, private in-home experiences and full access to resort services and amenities.
Remote-work guests may reserve beach cabanas which can be transformed into private workstations featuring ocean views. Packages also include “executive lunch” in-room offerings and a full schedule of early morning, mid-day and after-work activities available for families or adults only, depending on a group’s schedule.
IT support is available to help with device set-up or internet issues. Printing, additional computer usage, portable chargers and other supplies are available upon request.
Remote-working travelers at the deluxe Nevis property can also schedule morning, afternoon and evening activities to fit into their day, including morning yoga and golf, hot-sauce-making classes, happy hours, rum-tasting and movie nights.
The Four Seasons Nevis’ “Stay Longer – Third Night Free” package offers one complimentary night for every three nights booked through December 25 plus a special gift of a complimentary private beach hut or pool cabana for the day or a round of golf.
Guests can also enjoy an exclusive weekly rate when they stay seven or more nights in the resort’s Private Retreats collection through December 18. The luxury rental homes are located within seven exclusive resort neighborhoods and offer space and privacy.
The resort has additionally designated its Hamilton Room as a supervised school-session space for kids to avoid distractions as they complete homework, projects and other online lessons.
Instruction is performed in a small-group classroom arrangement with no more than 10 children per class. The airy and open space features a wall of windows for natural light and a private terrace for outside break time. Each student will have a dedicated desk area physically distanced from the other students and may attend for a half-day, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon, or for a full day, from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
After class, kids can enjoy the outdoors and Caribbean sun with a slate of supervised after school-activities, ranging from active to cultural to educational.
