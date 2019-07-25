Grand Hyatt at SFO Now Accepting Reservations for October 2019 Opening
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti July 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: San Francisco International's first on-site airport, luxury hotel is poised to become this major West Coast travel hub's newest showstopper, with its elevated aesthetic and lofty architectural design. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Nearing completion at San Francisco International Airport, Grand Hyatt at SFO is now accepting reservations for October 1, 2019 and beyond.
As part of Hyatt's expansion of 40 new West Coast hotels by 2021, the $237 million hotel is set to transform the air travel experience as the airport’s only on-airport property. The opening of Grand Hyatt at SFO is particularly noteworthy as the airport is currently refreshing Terminal 1 to the tune of $2.4 billion. The first phase of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is now accessible for passenger flights.
Directly connected to all airport terminals with its own dedicated AirTrain station, the hotel will serve as an elevated respite for travelers to bypass the airport bustle. Guests will step off the AirTrain and into the lobby where they will be greeted by an abundance of natural light and expansive views of SFO.
For extended layovers, the property will offer day rates that will include accommodations and fitness center access.
“Grand Hyatt at SFO gives us the opportunity to not only offer a captivating first-class destination for the city of San Francisco, but also an elevated experience that is truly unrivaled for the air traveler arriving at SFO, whether their stay is overnight, for the duration of a layover, or an extended visit,” shares hotel General Manager Henning Nopper. “With the support of our colleagues, Grand Hyatt at SFO will offer a welcoming service that creates moments of more for our guests, city and global visitors.”
The overall design and space planning of Grand Hyatt at SFO is the vision of San Francisco-based architect Hornberger + Worstell and associate ED21, with interiors by two of the city’s internationally acclaimed design firms, BraytonHughes Design Studios and RoseBernard Studio. BraytonHughes is designing the lobby, guestrooms, public areas and meeting spaces, while RoseBernard is spearheading the three-meal restaurant Quail & Crane, Twin Crafts Market & Bar and lobby interiors. Each bold and vibrant design element will come together to help establish Grand Hyatt at SFO as the stunning new showpiece of San Francisco International Airport.
The 4.2-acre property will feature 351 rooms, 22 suites, 14,435 square feet of well-appointed meeting and event space, and amenities suited for transient and corporate business travelers as well as leisure guests seeking a superior, innovative hotel experience with modern, theatrical touches.
Culinary offerings include Twin Crafts Market & Bar, a multifunctional lounge for dining in or on-the-go provisions, and signature restaurant Quail & Crane, where guests can enjoy a vibrant, multi-cultural dining experience alongside views of the tarmac.
From sleek guest rooms complete with soundproof floor-to-ceiling windows, to a variety of wellness offerings including a massage suite and 24-hour StayFit gym with Peloton® bicycles, no detail has been overlooked.
For more information and regular updates about Grand Hyatt at SFO, please visit grandhyattatsfo.com.
For more information, visitGrandHyattSFO.com.
SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels and Resorts press release.
For more information on San Francisco
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS