Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos Celebrates Official Grand Opening
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Eric Bowman October 25, 2019
CABO SAN LUCAS– The brand-new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos celebrated its grand opening as only Hard Rock can – with a smash.
After celebrities such as Mario Lopez, Scott Eastwood, Alfie Allen, Erika Christensen, Lil Jon and more walked the red carpet, a host of Hard Rock and AIC Hotel Group officials as well as travel agents who donated money to a local Cabo charity took place in the iconic guitar smash to commemorate the grand opening.
Hard Rock all-inclusive resorts are all part of the AIC Hotel Group. The new Los Cabos property is the fifth all-inclusive resort for Hard Rock, joining Cancun, Riviera Maya, Vallarta and Punta Cana.
“The Hard Rock brand does wonders for us,” said Frank Maduro, Vice President of Marketing for AIC. “It puts us at a different level. Hard Rock has allowed us to stretch the limits of what you can do at an all-inclusive.”
So, why Los Cabos?
Maduro pointed to Cabo being a “world-class destination” and the infrastructure in place here in Mexico as a reason for selecting this region.
Direct service to major gateways is a must in determining where to build a new property for Hard Rock. With new flights expanding to Cabo, expect the destination to continue to grow.
The location's infrastructure plays a role as well because they have to make sure people have easy access to get to their resort once they land. Beautiful beaches and scenery are also important, Maduro added.
The opportunity to build a new resort from scratch allowed AIC to raise the bar for Hard Rock all-inclusive resorts – so much so that they’re already re-investing into their other properties.
Maduro wouldn’t say just yet which resorts will receive renovations, nor would he announce any of Hard Rock’s next moves for future all-inclusive resorts. However, he did say we can expect that news in early 2020 and he stated AIC will continue to invest in Mexico.
The festivities actually began before Thursday’s official grand opening ceremony.
Rock-star Bret Michaels kick-started the celebrity celebrations with a live performance Wednesday night that benefited breast cancer.
Mario Lopez was the emcee for the grand opening event on Thursday, which was followed by a live performance from Enrique Iglesias.
On Friday, the entertainment continues with a pool party hosted by rapper Lil Jon.
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos has hundreds of rooms available in multiple categories such as Deluxe Gold, Deluxe Platinum, Deluxe Platinum Swim-Up, Rock Royalty Deluxe Platinum, Junior Suites, Deluxe Family, Rock Suite Platinum Ocean View, Rock Suite Platinum Ocean Front, Rock Suite Platinum Rooftop Terrace, Rock Suite Swim-Up Ocean Front, and Rock Star Suites, which are a minimum of 2,260 square feet and feature two bedrooms.
Additionally, the Los Cabos resort, like all other Hard Rock all-inclusive properties, is home to the Limitless All-Inclusive.
So, along with all food and beverage being included, extra add-ons like world-class golf, Rock Spa sessions, tours and more are part of the Limitless All-Inclusive package.
It’s just another thing that helps separate Hard Rock from other all-inclusive resorts.
There’s certainly power in the Hard Rock brand name, with such a strong global recognition. With an epic celebration to officially open the resort, it’s clear Hard Rock cares a great deal about providing a top-notch experience for its guests.
“At the end of the day, it's all about the fun (for guests),” Maduro said.
So, are you ready for a rockin’ good time at a brand-new resort? Make your way to Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos for an unforgettable vacation.
Currently, they’re offering an online exclusive of up to 35% off as well as the fantastic “kids stay free” promo that Hard Rock has been known to offer at their all-inclusive resorts.
