Hawaii Reports Growth in Hotel Revenue
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff September 20, 2021
Hawaii is reporting substantial growth in hotel revenue for August 2021. Revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy last month were all up over 2020, and RevPAR and ADR were above even 2019 numbers.
According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in August 2021 was $261 (up 639.3 percent when compared to 2020), with ADR at $355 (up 124.2 percent) and occupancy of 73.4 percent (up 51.2 percent). RevPAR was 6.9 percent higher, driven by increased ADR (up 22.5 percent) which offset lower occupancy (-10.7 percentage points) in comparison to 2019 data.
“The peak summer season ended with August revenue and room rates remaining strong for Hawaii’s hotel industry statewide compared to August 2019,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO. “However, the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant reminds us that we’re still in a fluid situation as we approach the seasonally slower fall period for travel.”
While numbers were good in August, Hawaii Governor David Ige urged travelers only to travel to the Islands for essential purposes as the state struggled to contain the delta variant. Reports indicate that tourism to the state has slowed since the announcement.
While occupancy was down, the strong RevPAR growth and higher ADRs buoyed all the islands into positivity territory during the month of August. On Maui, RevPAR was $439 (up 2,258.2 percent vs. 2020 and up 43.6 percent vs. 2019), with ADR at $596 (up 195.6 percent vs. 2020, up 52 percent vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.6 percent (up 64.4 percentage points vs. 2020 but down 4.3 percentage points vs. 2019).
On the island of Hawaii there was strong RevPAR growth at $282 (plus 732.2 percent vs. 2020, plus 24.3 percent vs. 2019), with ADR at $385 (plus 198.5 percent vs. 2020, plus 37.3 percent vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.2 percent (plus 47.0 percentage points vs. 2020 but also down 7.7 percent vs. 2019).
Oahu hotels reported RevPAR of $179 (up 305.7 percent vs. 2020, down 21.4 percent vs. 2019) in August, ADR at $245 (up 55.3 percent vs. 2020, down 4.1 percent vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.0 percent (up 45 points vs. 2020, down 16 percent vs. 2019).
Kauai was the only island where occupancy improved over 2019. Hotels earned RevPAR of $274 (up 886.6 percent vs. 2020, up 31.0 percent vs. 2019), with ADR at $357 (up 116.3 percent vs. 2020, up 25.8 percent vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.7 percent (up 59.9 percentage points vs. 2020, which was up 3 percentage points vs. 2019).
