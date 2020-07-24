Hilton Commits to New Cage-Free Goal, Promotion of Plant-Based Menu Items
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 24, 2020
Hilton has recommitted to its goal of sourcing gestation crate-free pork.
The hotel giant recently acknowledged publicly that it failed to achieve its cage-free goal by 2018 but has now set a new target for 2022, global animal welfare organization World Animal Protection announced on Thursday.
Hilton also recently set a cage-free egg commitment and signed up to the Cool Food Pledge to promote plant-based menu items in its hotels. World Animal Protection commended Hilton for keeping customers in the know and sending a message to the rest of the hospitality industry that higher welfare products are needed now.
"We applaud and support Hilton Hotels for its transparency and for remaining steadfast in its commitment to improving animal welfare in its supply chain amid challenges," said Liz Quick-Corral, Interim Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US, in a statement. "We appreciate Hilton's willingness to acknowledge not achieving its original 2018 timeframe and to work alongside World Animal Protection to develop a new goal to fully eliminate gestation crates in its pork supply."
The organization points out that Hilton is taking a proactive approach as several state laws banning the production and sale of products from close confinement systems such as gestation crates are set to take effect in 2022, ultimately forcing companies operating in those states to comply.
