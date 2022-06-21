Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings, Petcare Partnership Across US and Canada
Hilton has expanded its pet-friendly offerings and partnership with the world's largest pet care company Mars Petcare throughout North America to include 4,600 hotels, the hotel giant announced on Tuesday.
Hilton, which boasts as many as seven pet-friendly brands—including Canopy by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton—confirmed that nearly 85 percent of all Hilton properties in the U.S. are now pet-friendly.
In addition to welcoming guests' furry friends, Hilton and Mars Petcare will now offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay via Mars PET On-Demand at more than 4,600 properties in the U.S. and Canada. The online service quickly answers questions related to traveling with a cat or dog.
Additionally, Hilton guests can capitalize on a special offer from Banfield Pet Hospital, which is offering a waived enrollment fee (up to $75 value) for new customers who purchase an Optimum Wellness Plan.
The expanded pet-friendly offerings and services come at a time when more and more Americans are planning getaways with their pets by their side.
"Leaving a pet behind or boarding them when traveling can be stressful for both pets and their owners. Most hotels in Hilton's pet-friendly brands welcome our guests and their furry friends, especially now when pet-friendly accommodations have become such a key factor in not only determining the destination but where to stay," Phil Cordell, global category head, Lifestyle Brands, and global brand head, Canopy by Hilton, said in a statement.
"A trip is always more fun when you can travel with the whole family–pets included," added Bill Duncan, global category head, Focused Service & All Suites Brands. "Now with 5,000 pet-friendly Hilton hotels to choose from worldwide, and with more than 4,600 in the U.S. and Canada offering exclusive perks available through our partnership with Mars Petcare, we’re excited to provide the hospitality guests expect from Hilton in more places to make their stay feel more like home."
