Hilton Grand Vacations Opens New Maui Bay Villas
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 02, 2021
Hilton Grand Vacations has celebrated its soft opening of the Maui Bay Villas by Hilton Grand Vacations, the brand’s first location on Maui, with a small Hawaiian blessing ceremony.
Its soft opening has opened 31 of its suites to guests, as well as a pool, its sundeck that overlooks Maalaea Bay and a fitness center. The suites offer one to two bedrooms, including full kitchens, living rooms and dining areas. Maui Bay Villas is expected to be completely finished by 2027 and will feature 388 villas, a clubhouse and over 15 acres of recreation space.
The property, located in Kihei on Maui, will reduce its use of single-use plastics, offer water bottle filling stations throughout the resort and use environmentally conscious products in landscaping and other areas of operations.
More than 80 coconut palms, as well as other native plants, have been safely removed from the property and will be replanted once construction is finished. Taro, coconut, bamboo and banana plants are some of the species the resort will feature throughout its property.
Maui Bay Villas is also investing in the local infrastructure, building bike lanes, new sidewalks and the addition of more public parking spaces. Other community efforts include employee food drives and ride-shares, a resort recycling program and hosting beach clean-ups. Overall construction of the property is expected to create around 340 jobs.
“Maui Bay Villas is one of our most highly anticipated properties and we are thrilled to be able to share our vacation lifestyle and aloha with owners, guests and the Maui community," said Mark Wang, president and CEO, Hilton Grand Vacations. “HGV is dedicated to being a steward of our environment, a good neighbor to our community, a respected employer, and a phenomenal host. It’s truly a pleasure and honor to open on beautiful Maui."
