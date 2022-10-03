Hilton Is Putting Peloton Bikes in All Its US Hotel Properties
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti October 03, 2022
Hilton and Peloton Interactive, Inc. today announced that they entered into an industry-first partnership that will see Peloton Bikes incorporated into fitness centers across Hilton’s entire U.S. hotel portfolio.
By year’s end, nearly every one of Hilton’s 5,400 U.S. hotel properties—across all 18 brands, ranging from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria—will boast at least one Peloton Bike in its fitness center. That means providing guests with a more holistic exercise and wellness experience through access to Peloton’s world-class instructors and the platform’s expansive, connected fitness content.
Hilton recently conducted a survey, which revealed that a whopping 98 percent of respondents are prioritizing wellness-related activities during their travels; and that 90 percent of Peloton community members are more likely to stay at hotels that have Peloton bikes.
“At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer at Hilton. “This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton – a brand so many of our guests know and love – accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness.”
“As the connected fitness category creator, we are constantly innovating on ways to meet our Members and prospective Members where they are, and that includes during busy travel seasons,” said Betsy Webb, global vice president of Peloton Commercial. “We recognize the importance for our Members to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, with data showing over 1.6 million Peloton rides completed globally on Peloton Bikes in hotels in the past year. So, we are thrilled to be working with Hilton, allowing us to meet the needs of our current Members, while also enabling potential new Members to experience Peloton for the first time.”
Thanks to the new collaboration, Hilton Honors loyalty program members can take advantage of new special offers, including a free Peloton app trial. From today through January 1, 2023, U.S.-based Hilton Honors members who are first-time Peloton users can take advantage of a free 90-day trial subscription to the app, where they’ll find thousands of live and on-demand classes available with no equipment needed. They’ll also receive access to preferred pricing on select Peloton-connected fitness products.
This new partnership aligns well with Hilton’s new global brand platform, “Hilton. For the Stay”, which was launched earlier this year alongside the ad campaign, ‘It Matters Where You Stay’. By teaming up with Peloton, Hilton is further elevating the on-property wellness component as a key element of the hotel stay experience.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS