Hilton Launches Second DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bangkok
Hotel & Resort September 27, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The second DoubleTree by HIlton in Bangkok and the third in Thailand, the new DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit provides a prime location in the heart of the city, close to embassy row, and a short walk to the Ploenchit and Nana BTS Skytrain, providing convenient connections to all of Bangkok's key attractions. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
DoubleTree by Hilton, one of the fastest-growing brands in the Hilton portfolio, today announced the opening of 251-room DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit. With a central location in the heart of Bangkok, the third DoubleTree hotel in Thailand serves as the perfect base for travelers looking to explore the city renowned for its unique blend of vibrant city life, a plethora of gastronomy and world-famous cultural landmarks.
“The DoubleTree by Hilton brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and it is certainly befitting that one in two Hilton hotels opening in South East Asia in 2019 is a DoubleTree,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “Building on our rapid growth across Asia, we are delighted to introduce our guests to this great new addition to the brand in a key city. At DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit, guests will experience the familiar outstanding service and amenities synonymous with DoubleTree, beginning with our famous, warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome.”
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit occupies a prime location in the heart of Bangkok. Close to the embassy row, guests can enjoy quick transfers at just slightly over a half-hour to the hotel from Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport, whilst Bumrungrad Hospital and Queen Sirikit Convention Center are just minutes away by car. The hotel is also within walking distance to Sukhumvit Road, the city’s most lively entertainment district. The hotel is surrounded by vibrant street life and attractions, including cultural landmarks, major shopping malls and trendy nightspots. Getting around the city is easy as DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit is a short walk to the Ploenchit and Nana BTS Skytrain, offering convenient connections to all key destinations in Bangkok.
“Bangkok is consecutively recognized as the most visited city in the world and there are some great opportunities for us to cater to the evolving needs of travelers,” said Paul Hutton, vice president, operations, South East Asia, Hilton. “From today, DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit will join five other well-established Hilton hotels in Bangkok, enabling us to offer our guests more choices and cater to a more diverse range of travel demands. This opening is another testament to our long-term commitment to Bangkok as a key travel destination as we continue to expand our presence by building on our operational and management capabilities.”
The tastefully decorated rooms and suites of DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit, which range from 28 to 240 square meters, are designed to optimize comfort. Large windows offer panoramic city views, and all rooms come with comprehensive in-room amenities, including a working desk, laptop-sized safe, as well as a 43-inch flat-screen HD television with local and cable channels. Guests can also expect comfortable bedding with ‘Sweet Dreams by DoubleTree’ mattress for a restful night’s sleep, in addition to mini-bar and coffee-and-tea making facilities.
To maintain an active lifestyle, guests can workout at the 24/7 well-equipped fitness center or take a few leisurely laps and soak in the tropical weather at the hotel’s outdoor pool.
For dining, guests can head to OPEN}, an all-day dining restaurant that serves sumptuous breakfast, as well as international and authentic local cuisine for lunch and dinner. OPEN} is also a relaxing spot for drinks and light snacks after a long day of adventures. Guests can also dine in the comfort of their room with 24-hour room service.
DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit also features a rooftop event space on the 26th floor with scenic Bangkok skylines that can accommodate up to 40 people. Equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, the hotel is an ideal venue for cozy corporate meetings and social events.
The hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.
To celebrate its grand opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Honors points per night for stays until December 31, 2019, when booking directly with Hilton.
SOURCE: Hilton press release.
