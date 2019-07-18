Hilton Offers New Credit Card Points Bonus
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird July 18, 2019
Hilton Honors has renamed one of their American Express-branded credit cards and also rolled out a new, more generous bonus scheme for new cardholders.
Beginning July 18, the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card will revert to its previous brand name, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card.
The Surpass Card is the middle tier rewards card for Hilton Honors. There’s a $95 annual fee and the primary benefits to cardholders in addition to the welcome bonus are Gold status in the Hilton Honors program and a Priority Pass Select membership, which provides 10 free visits to Priority Pass airport lounges each calendar year.
The card also includes additional benefits like no foreign transaction fees and car rental loss and damage insurance that are quickly becoming standard for many travel reward cards.
The welcome bonus for the Surpass Card is 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points and a free weekend night reward after reaching $4,000 in purchases within the first four months after enrolling. There’s a shortlist of exclusions for the free weekend night, and rooms are subject to capacity controls. There are no restrictions on how the welcome bonus points may be redeemed.
In addition to the renamed Surpass Card, two other Hilton Honors credit cards have new welcome bonuses.
The Hilton Honors Business Card, which is essentially the corporate version of the Surpass Card (with the same benefits and annual fee) is offering the same welcome bonus of 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points, but with a $5,000 purchase threshold in the first four months after enrolling.
The Hilton Honors Card, which has no annual fee and confers Silver status in the Hilton Honors program is offering a bonus of 90,000 points after reaching $2,000 in purchases within the first three months after enrolling.
In addition to funding hotel stays, Hilton Honors members can also use their point windfalls to access experiences like a private concert or a mixology workshop.
The promotions are valid through August 28.
Good To Know
Consumers should review their financial profiles and credit score before applying for a new credit card.
It’s helpful to review the terms of the promotion, card benefits, interest rates and fees, and contact the card issuer with any questions before applying.
Being a previous cardholder of the same card could disqualify members from earning welcome bonuses; contact the card issuer for details.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Scott Laird
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS