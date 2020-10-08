Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Thu October 08 2020

Hilton Pilots New Program for Remote Workers

Working remotely from a hotel room
Hilton has launched a work-from-hotel pilot program in the United States and the United Kingdom as part of the fast-growing remote-work and extended-stay trends taking hold in the time of COVID-19.

The WorkSpaces by Hilton initiative will include in-room work stations equipped with ample desk space, comfortable chairs and fast Wi-Fi so guests can avoid distractions and stay productive throughout their stay.

"Our day-use rooms include a spacious desk, ergonomic chair, and enhanced WiFi—offering you a clean, flexible, and distraction-free environment for productive remote working," Hilton states.

Guests can also take advantage of participating properties' on-site business and leisure amenities and various food and beverage options, including room service and convenient grab-and-go snacks.

For example, the Conrad New York Downtown will offer perks such as room service delivery for breakfast, lunch and an "On the Rocks" cocktail delivered at 4 p.m. as well as a complimentary Clean Market Zen box complete with a face mask, fragrance and antioxidant.

Hilton properties have also implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting methods for an added layer of protection as part of the Hilton CleanStay program.

Guests will need to contact their hotel directly via telephone to book a WorkSpaces by Hilton room.

