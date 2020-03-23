Last updated: 12:56 PM ET, Mon March 23 2020

Hilton Providing Furloughed Workers With Access to Temporary Jobs

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke March 23, 2020

Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel
PHOTO: Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel's exterior. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images / LPETTET)

As travel demand plunges around the world amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, hotel companies are being forced to cut jobs and furlough thousands of workers.

One of those companies, Hilton is looking to keep affected staff working by providing them with direct access to temporary jobs with hiring companies like Albertsons, Amazon, CVS, Lidl, Sunrise Senior Living and Walgreens, among others, via the Hilton Workforce Resource Center.

The companies are seeking more than 200,000 workers to fill short-term positions such as customer service associates and delivery drivers created by a spike in demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The recognized quality of our team members, including their hospitality and service culture training, make them ideal candidates to quickly step in and assist organizations in these temporary assignments," Nigel Glennie, vice president of corporate communication at Hilton, told USA Today.

Hilton said that it aims to expand the expedited hiring program globally and also plans to welcome team members back when travel eventually resumes.

"Our partners need workers and our team members need to work right now, so this is an initiative we put together with the sole intent of helping our people, even though we can't be the ones to employ them right now," added Glennie.

Hilton team member applicants should visit teammembers.hilton.com/covid19.

