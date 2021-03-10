Hilton To Offer COVID-19 Tests for Guests of Events at Hilton Hotels
Beginning in March, Hilton will offer event planners tools to book third-party COVID-19 tests and screenings when they book events at any Hilton property.
Event planners already have access to the EventReady Playbook, Hilton’s online booking tool. Located within the Playbook’s Wellness section will be third-party providers that can provide personal health screening checklists, handheld temperature check devices and on-site and at-home COVID-19 testing options.
As part of Hilton’s EventReady with CleanStay program, the new safety resources will guide event planners in planning safer events.
“As more customers book in-person meetings and events, there has been a steady increase in requests and questions around COVID-19 testing and screening options for event attendees,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, Hilton Worldwide Sales, Americas.
“In response, we expanded the resources within our Hilton EventReady Playbook to include third-party providers that can deliver a seamless experience and offer preferential pricing to our event planners.”
For more information, please visit Meetings.Hilton.com.
