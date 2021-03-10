Last updated: 03:12 PM ET, Wed March 10 2021

Hilton To Offer COVID-19 Tests for Guests of Events at Hilton Hotels

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 10, 2021

Man undergoing a temperature check
Man undergoing a temperature check. (photo via MyndziakVideo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Beginning in March, Hilton will offer event planners tools to book third-party COVID-19 tests and screenings when they book events at any Hilton property.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Adding Onboard Contactless Payment Options

Kensington Tours

Kensington Tours To Manage PCR Testing for Clients In-Destination

Frustrated woman at the computer

US Travel Agencies, Tour Operators Looking at Half-Billion...

A negative result

Hyatt To Utilize VeriFLY Health Passport for Events

ADVERTISING

Event planners already have access to the EventReady Playbook, Hilton’s online booking tool. Located within the Playbook’s Wellness section will be third-party providers that can provide personal health screening checklists, handheld temperature check devices and on-site and at-home COVID-19 testing options.

As part of Hilton’s EventReady with CleanStay program, the new safety resources will guide event planners in planning safer events.

“As more customers book in-person meetings and events, there has been a steady increase in requests and questions around COVID-19 testing and screening options for event attendees,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president, Hilton Worldwide Sales, Americas.

“In response, we expanded the resources within our Hilton EventReady Playbook to include third-party providers that can deliver a seamless experience and offer preferential pricing to our event planners.”

For more information, please visit Meetings.Hilton.com.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Caribbean Sea in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Playa and Hilton Announce New Boutique All-Inclusive Resort

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hotel Group To Accept Cryptocurrency as Payment

Google Drops Listing Fees for Hotel Booking Links

Couples Resorts Updates COVID-19 Refund Policy

Kimpton Announces New Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS