Hilton’s Collection Brands Unveil 2020 Openings

Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees will be the Tapestry Collection's first property in France.

Hilton’s Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection, which collectively unveiled 40 hotels in 2019, disclosed details on six openings slated for the brands this year.

Curio Collection debuts include the Emerald House Lisbon, which is in the midst of a multi-million renovation; the 222-room Navy Pier Chicago, the brand’s second property in the Windy City; and The Fellows House Cambridge, which is located at Cambridge University. All three properties are scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter of this year, the Tapestry Collection will unveil its first property in Spain, the Atocha Hotel Madrid; and Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees, its first property in France. It will also open its first property in Bermuda, The Bermudiana Beach Resort, in the fourth quarter.

The Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection have more than 120 properties in the pipelines.

“Today, Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection offer travelers distinctive experiences at more than 100 hotels worldwide—from enjoying locally sourced seafood from the surrounding ocean waters as part of the Dock to Dish program at Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, to admiring the original chocolate factory design at The Wilbur Lititz near historic Hershey, Pennsylvania,” said Jenna Hackett, global head of Hilton’s Collection brands.

“Hilton’s Collection brands promise our guests an enriching travel experience. Through the introduction of unique hotels to our growing global portfolio, we can maintain that promise on an even greater scale with anticipated openings in destinations like Lisbon, Paris and Madrid,” Hackett added.

Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection guests can take advantage of the Hilton Honors guest-loyalty program, which includes 18 brands, 6,000 properties and upward of 954,000 rooms in 117 countries and territories.

