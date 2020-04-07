Host a Hawaiian Luau at Home, Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti April 07, 2020
Stuck in self-isolation thanks to COVID-19 and find yourself dreaming of the day when you can take a tropical island vacation? Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is offering a few tips on how to escape the mundane and celebrate Hawaiian-style hospitality right at home.
The Hyatt Regency Maui is home to ‘Drums of the Pacific Luau,’ the longest-running show on the islands that are usually performed on famed Ka`anapali Beach. With self-quarantine and social distancing guidelines currently in place, the resort has suspended operations until the health crisis has passed and hosts of the Luau are sharing some of their secrets to creating an awesome Hawaiian experience.
So, fire up those tiki torches you’ve been saving, then follow these seven easy steps to hold your own little luau with friends or family:
1. Get Your Pineapple On – No Hawaiian feast would feel right without this signature tropical fruit. Perhaps pull out some pineapple-themed décor, use a whole or carved pineapple for your centerpiece, and have some freshly-sliced wedges handy for snacking or to garnish drinks.
2. Say Aloha to Plants! – Tropical flora and flowers are a key element for infusing island vibes into your at-home luau. In the event that your local nursery isn’t accessible these days, substitute any green, leafy plants for setting the proper atmosphere.
3. Let the Mele (Music) Play – Put together an island-inspired playlist, and be sure to use some ukulele classics to spiritually transport you and your whole ‘ohana straight to the heart of Hawaii.
4. Fragrances from Paradise – Light some tropical-scented candles or diffuse some essential oils to infuse fragrances like coconut, pineapple and plumeria into the atmosphere.
5. Learn to Hula – Teach yourselves to dance the hula with online tutorials or simply enjoy watching some videos of enchanting hula dances and soak up some distinctly Hawaiian culture.
6. Mai Tai’s Set the Mood – The adults in your party will appreciate having some traditional Mai Tai’s on hand to get them in the celebratory mood. Hyatt Regency Maui’s recipe for a refreshing Mai Tai calls for: 2 oz of light rum, 1 oz of dark rum, 3 oz of pineapple juice, 1 oz of orange curacao, 2 teaspoons of orgeat syrup, 2 oz of sweet and sour mix and a piece of pineapple as a garnish.
7. Traditional Luau Dishes – ‘Drums of the Pacific Luau’ at Hyatt Regency Maui serves a combination of signature island dishes, including Huli Huli Chicken, Polynesian Fried Rice, Pacific Ahi Poke and Chocolate Macadamia Nut Pie. Now, you can find those recipes here in order to whip up your own authentic Hawaiian feast at home!
For more information, visit hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/hyatt-regency-maui-resort-and-spa/oggrm.
