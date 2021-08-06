Hotel Industry Reacts to New CDC Mask Guidelines
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 06, 2021
The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has released a statement regarding the latest guidelines for travelers to wear masks indoors to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
According to The New York Times, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that over 80 percent of United States counties are experiencing substantial or high coronavirus spread.
Walensky said the counties that meet the COVID-19 federal health guidance threshold are being advised to tell even the vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
“Across the board we are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations in all age groups,” Walensky told The New York Times. “Those at highest risk remain people who have not yet been vaccinated.”
AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers released a statement regarding the CDC’s updated face-covering guidance.
“As cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to grow in the U.S., hotels will implement safety guidelines based off CDC guidance, and in accordance with state and local laws. As outlined by the CDC, the circumstances for a change in mask requirements are local, not national, and may be temporary depending upon location. Therefore, we encourage each hotel to monitor their specific location and act accordingly.”
“Throughout the pandemic, hotels have met the challenge of the public health crisis through Safe Stay, an industry-wide set of health and safety protocols. The Safe Stay guidelines continue to evolve with the current environment to ensure the safety of our employees and guests. As we navigate this ongoing public health challenge, we urge every qualified individual to get vaccinated to help ensure the safety of our communities.”
Sponsored Content
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS