Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt at SFO
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird April 10, 2022
Airport hotels, long decried for dreariness and lack of imagination, are finally having their moment. I’ve always been a fan of airport hotels, and I’ve written much about them: how accommodating travelers in transit is among the purest forms of hospitality; how it’s more exciting than it may seem to stay right in the midst of a large international airport; how airport hotels can be prized for their 24-hour, “timezone-less” feel.
But even with my fascination with airport hotels wasn’t quite ready for the Grand Hyatt at SFO. Perched right on the inter-terminal AirTran line at San Francisco International Airport, the Grand Hyatt is the closest hotel to the terminals at SFO. While other airport hotels are close, they’re still a wait and a shuttle ride away, and when you’re on a short layover time for eating and resting is at a premium.
It's also nice that the Grand Hyatt brand was selected by SFO (which owns the property; Hyatt operates it under contract) when the property was announced in 2016. Grand Hyatt sits between the upper-upscale and luxury tiers in the Hyatt brand family, so guests could expect lots of high-end fittings and original art from the get-go—nice touches to have, breaking up a long travel day (Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport also opted for the Grand Hyatt brand for its own in-terminal property).
From its dedicated AirTran stop, it’s down the escalator and into the light-filled lobby with the catbird seat right above SFO’s international terminal. It’s difficult not to be distracted by a widebody airliner lazily taxiing past behind the front desk agent during check-in, but the process is fast and friendly.
I arrived just before the restaurant, Quail & Crane, was due to close for the evening, so they were even proactive enough to take my bags upstairs while I dashed down one level to have a bite before capping off my evening. Hyatt takes food quite seriously, so it’s always a treat to have time to dine-in, and a quick nosh on tangy fried chicken wings and a decadent crab fried rice while watching the aircraft movements through the two-story windows was quite rightly in order.
My junior suite was actually a corner suite, with views over the aircraft apron, neighboring Burlingame, and the San Francisco Bay. Rooms, which are well, soundproofed, seem designed to embrace, rather than ignore, aircraft activity. I suppose being owned by the airport meant the hotel was designed with an idea of place—keeping travelers engaged in the notion that their stay is part of a journey.
Waiting on the bed to welcome me was a little plush airplane with a friendly smile. More for the kids, perhaps, but the staff must have intuitively figured out my love of any cute amenity that works as a personable antidote to the oftentimes isolating feel of traveling. Guests are also encouraged to take in the views with the binoculars and guide to aircraft spotting set on the table next to the divan nearest the window facing the terminal.
The piéce de resistance, however, was the deep soaker bathtub in the suite’s massive bathroom—also situated right next to the window for plane spotting. Oh, what heaven for aviation enthusiasts!
Those same large bathrooms with marble fittings, adorned with potted bamboo plants, also have rainfall showers (the low-flow water pressure was a minor quibble considering California’s ongoing issues with water), and hi-tech Japanese commodes that with more dashboard settings than many automobiles.
In short, rooms have all the amenities one would expect from Grand Hyatt, and those also happen to be perfect for short stays by weary travelers: minifridges, Nespresso machines, free bottled water in reusable metal bottles (and reuse I did—having forgotten my own water flask, one of the bottles was indispensable during my two weeks in French Polynesia), robes, and slippers—even a yoga mat rolled up in the closet for in-room stretching.
For breakfast, there’s room service, the 24-hour Twin Crafts Market for grab-and-go or grab-and-sit (it also offers bar service in the evenings), or Quail & Crane. Having enjoyed it so much the night before, it was a no-brainer for me, so it was back to the “big window on the planes” for some good coffee, crispy bacon, and a well-turned omelet.
On my return journey, I had a nearly-six hour layover after an overnight flight—right in that space where it’s just slightly too long to be comfortable camped out in the terminal, but not quite long enough to justify the expense and schlep of getting a day-use room at a hotel. But I’d enjoyed the Grand Hyatt so much on my outbound journey, and knew it was just minutes away on AirTran, so I happily paid the $169 plus tax (which gets you six hours between certain times during the day) to get several hours of sleep before my onward flight.
Hello, new favorite.
The Takeaway
Right in the terminal, this deliciously upscale hotel has all the right amenities for weary travelers on short stays.
The Math
I’ve seen overnight rates from around $291 plus tax.
Instagrammable Moment
Those soaking tubs are sure to get some attention.
Loyalty
World of Hyatt
Good to Know
Day-use rates aren’t available online – call the hotel directly for availability.
Guests arriving from off-airport property have a separate entrance on the lower level.
Dining outlets have a fine selection of vegetarian options, as well as non-meat substitutes.
