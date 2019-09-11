Hotel Xcaret Mexico Receives AAA’s Five Diamond Award
Hotel Xcaret Mexico announced Wednesday it had received the American Automobile Association’s (AAA) Five Diamond Award just 18 months after its opening.
The 900-suite resort earned the achievement thanks to its remarkable infrastructure, extensive amenities and unparalleled service. Hotel Xcaret Mexico becomes one of only 121 hotels in the world with the AAA Five Diamond rating.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico is the first hotel by Grupo Xcaret and was built on five pillars, including eco-architecture, all-fun inclusive, sustainability, highlighting Mexican art and exemplary food and beverage quality.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our staff, whose day-to-day work, attention to detail and aim for excellence have allowed us to achieve hospitality excellence,” Grupo Xcaret chief hotels officer Francisco Gutierrez said in a statement.
“We are proud of our human capital and I would like to offer our sincerest gratitude to our 1,800 collaborators for being key players in obtaining this certification, under the leadership of Jorge Ducoing, Hotel Xcaret Mexico Director,” Gutierrez continued. “It is only thanks to their passion and commitment that we can proudly announce that Hotel Xcaret Mexico is a 5 Diamond hotel with the best of Mexico included.”
In addition to the overall achievement, Hotel Xcaret Mexico's signature restaurant, Ha’, received the Five Diamond AAA award for impeccable service, design and menu that meet the highest standards of excellence.
The gourmet restaurant offers a sensory journey through Mexico’s flavors, in style with the creativity that has made it a culinary staple in the region.
“Being awarded this certification fills us with pride and joy, because it is not only honoring our culinary tradition, it is positioning in the highest levels of world-wide excellence,” Gutierrez said. “Through gastronomy, Ha’ pays tribute to our country and exalts the best of each dish through fresh ingredients, exceptional guest service and the contrast of Mexican flavors.”
