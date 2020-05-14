Hotels Continue to Give Back
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey May 14, 2020
As the hotel industry continues to struggle with the havoc wreaked upon it by the coronavirus, many properties are involved in charitable initiatives to help bolster their local communities.
Here’s a rundown of just some of the latest endeavors unveiled by hotels and resorts.
Massachusetts’ Nantucket Hotel & Resort, which was deemed an essential service company and remains open, is serving 200 meals a week to the Boys and Girls Club in partnership with the ReMain Nantucket, a nonprofit organization.
At the request of the Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the resort has also made room available to patients who have been discharged are still not well enough to re-enter the community.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas donated a variety of items, valued at $250,000, to such local organizations as Three Square, The Just One Project and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. The property has also donated upward of 104,000 pounds of food and beverages to the Las Vegas community.
The Ranch Malibu in Malibu, Calif., is harvesting and producing food baskets from its organic garden for its staff and the surrounding community. It has also scheduled individual visits for staff and their families to take advantage of the pool area, hike the property, and more.
The Lotte New York Palace is taking part in the Fanatics’ ALL IN Challenge –a digital fundraiser created to feed those in need – and is donating package for a four-night stay in the hotel’s three-floor Champagne Suite.
The package includes dinner for four with an in-suite champagne tasting; an in-suite magic show from the in-house magician, Steve Cohen from Chamber Magic; spa treatments; and VIP airport transfers. The money raised will be distributed to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
AHC Hospitality, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based hotel management group, has teamed up with Amway to sponsor The Groove, a four-week a virtual dance competition designed to raise money for Michigan’s health workers and to cultivate a sense of community for the local population.
Amway will donate $10 to the West Michigan Hero Fund for each uploaded dance. The winner of the competition, which ends on May 30, will receive $10,000.
AHC Hospitality’s portfolio includes Amway Grand Plaza, JW Marriott and Courtyard by Marriott in Grand Rapids; Peter Island Resort & Spa in the British Virgin Islands; and The Waterfront Inn in Sumter County, Florida.
