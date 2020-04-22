Hotels Unveil Attractive Post-Pandemic Promotions
Hoteliers continue to poise themselves for the time when they can again begin welcoming guests in a post-pandemic world with a variety of attractive promotions, including free-night stays, gift cards, food-and-beverage credits, room upgrades and charitable donations.
Playa Hotels & Resorts introduced the “Once-In-A-Lifetime Savings,” program, which it said offers the company’s lowest-ever rates. Guests who book at such resorts as Panama Jack Resort Cancun and Jewel Grande Montego Bay will receive perks like automatic room upgrades, $25 resort credit per night/per room and a free rescheduling 24-hour cancellation benefit. The offer applies for bookings through April 30 for travel from July 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021.
Travelers who canceled stays at the Curaçao Marriott Beach because of the pandemic will receive $100 food-and-beverage credits and free cancellations up to 24 hours before their arrival for the new reservations. The offer applies to guests who rebook by June 30.
The Inns of Aurora, a luxury boutique resort set in New York’s Finger Lakes, will provide guests with complimentary amenities, including Yoga cards for personal practice, Bombas socks and tea from its signature tea blend.
Hotels are also offering guests the chance to give back.
Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, which debuted this winter following a major renovation, is offering guests who rebook by July 31, 2020, a third night free. Frontline workers will receive a 40 percent discounted rate through April 2021 – along with a 24-hour cancellation policy.
Through year’s end, the Crescent Hotel in Beverly Hills is offering guests gift cards in $100 denominations. A quarter of all gift card proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Gift card purchases include room upgrades, late checkout, access to a lavish breakfast buffet, unlimited Mountain Valley bottled water, free WiFi and more.
As a way in which to pay tribute to healthcare workers, Classic Hotels & Resorts is donating 500 rooms for vacations. The company is accepting healthcare-worker nominations on its website or by posting submissions on Twitter or Instagram with the #hospitality4healthcareheroes hashtag.
The 250 recipients will randomly be chosen after nominations close on May 15. The 500 free room nights, which will be given to health-care workers in two-night packages, include the choice of stays in Scottsdale, Phoenix and California’s Laguna Beach and Carmel by the Sea.
