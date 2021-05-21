Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Fri May 21 2021

How Hawaii Hotels Performed in April 2021

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey May 21, 2021

grassy area with palm trees near beach with ocean waves
Poipu, Kaua'i (Photo via Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Tor Johnson)

Hawaii is reporting some relatively good news on the hotel front. Statewide, its hotels reported significantly higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rates (ADR) and occupancies in April 2021 compared to April 2020.

RevPAR for April 2021 was $153 – 1,000 percent higher than last April. ADR was $300, up 138.6 percent, with occupancies of 50.8 percent, representing an increase of 42 percentage points, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Hawaii Hotel Performance Report, which is produced from data compiled by STR.

RevPAR for luxury hotels stood at $335, with an ADR of $720 and occupancies of 46.5 percent. Data for luxury properties in April 2020 was not available.

RevPAR for midscale and economy hotels was $148 (up 616.3 percent), with an ADR of $261 (up 186.8 percent) and occupancies of 56.8 percent (up 34 percentage points).

Maui County topped the list of destinations with the highest RevPAR at $300 (up 2,220 percent) with an ADR at $483 (up 333.5 percent) and occupancies of 62.1 percent (up 50.5 percentage points).

Its Wailea region featured a RevPAR of $420, an ADR of $773 and occupancies of 54.4 percent. Data for April 2020 was not available.

Maui’s Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region reported RevPAR of $251 (up 6,222.4 percent) and an ADR of $399 (up 407.2 percent) and occupancies of 62.9 percent (up 57.8 percentage points).

RevPAR for the island of Hawaii was $175 (up 1,360.3 percent), with an ADR of $326 (up 205 percent) and occupancies of 53.7 percent (up 42.5 percentage points).

Its Kohala Coast hotels featured a RevPAR of $303, with an ADR of $471 and occupancies of 64.4 percent. Data for April 2020 was not available.

RevPAR for Kauai hotels stood at $91 (up 883.5 percent), with an ADR of $248 (up 86.8 percent) and occupancies of 36.9 percent (up 29.9 percentage points).

Lastly, RevPAR at Oahu properties was $91 (up 758.8 percent), with an ADR of $193 (up 40.8 percent) and occupancies of 47 percent (up 39.3 percentage points).

RevPAR at its Waikiki hotels stood at $84 (up 1,147.3 percent) with an ADR at $181 (up 37.1 percent) and occupancies of 46.4 percent (up 41.3 percentage points).

